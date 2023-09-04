Sebastian Kris's NRL season is officially over after the Canberra Raiders back was hit with a massive five-week ban for his terrible spear tackle on Cronulla winger Sione Katoa.
He could choose to the fight the charge, risking a six-week suspension.
That meant even if the Raiders make the grand final he'll play no further part in the 2023 campaign - unless there's a miracle and he was cleared.
Kris was charged with a grade-three dangerous throw - his second offence - which carried at least a five-week ban.
It was the turning point in the Raiders' 24-6 loss to the Sharks at Cronulla on Sunday.
Up until then the Raiders trailed 10-6 at the 60-minute mark in what had been a real arm-wrestle of a game.
But with a man down the floodgates opened for the Sharks, led by halfback Nicho Hynes.
Kris was always going to be in trouble when he picked up Katoa and drove him headfirst into the ground.
It's a shame after Kris had shown his versatility, making the Raiders No.1 jersey his own for a majority of the campaign - and even keeping good mate Xavier Savage out of the side when he returned from a broken jaw.
But a minor hamstring injury dropped him out of the side for a couple of weeks, and he's returned to his more customary role in the outside backs.
He's formed a new left-edge pairing with Jack Wighton, who has shifted into the centres.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will now have to change that pairing again with Albert Hopoate the leading contender to come in.
Stuart also has Jarrod Croker, Xavier Savage, James Schiller and Harley Smith-Shields as options.
More to come.
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 4.05pm.
