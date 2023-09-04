The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders star Sebastian Kris hit with massive five-week ban

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 11:30am
Raiders back Sebastian Kris will miss at least five weeks for a dangerous tackle. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Sebastian Kris's NRL season is officially over after the Canberra Raiders back was hit with a massive five-week ban for his terrible spear tackle on Cronulla winger Sione Katoa.

