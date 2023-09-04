The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

Modern prime ministers have typically left parliament soon after defeat. So why doesn't Scott Morrison?

By Paul Strangio
Updated September 4 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With each passing month, Scott Morrison is developing into a post-prime-ministership peculiarity. Well over a year since voters cast him from power, he remains limpet-like in the House of Representatives, defying speculation that he is ready to quit Parliament and trigger a byelection in his New South Wales seat of Cook. Hanging around on the backbench is generally not the way of ousted national leaders in the modern political era.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.