Thus The Big Blue Heeler became part of the Australia Post issue, alongside Canberra's Big Swoop (Yanni Pounartzis's Garema Place sculpture of a big magpie eating a chip), the Big Banana in NSW, the Big Pineapple on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, the Giant Koala in Victoria, the Big Lobster in South Australia, the Giant Murray Cod in Victoria, the Big Tasmanian Devil in Mole Creek, Tasmania, the Big Jumping Crocodile in the Northern Territory and the Giant Ram in Western Australia.

