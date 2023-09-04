I have been assured that Pooh Bear has not been evicted from his corner on the Clyde Mountain.
Over 50 years ago we put our first sign at the corner. Our children found it a long way to Batemans Bay from Crookwell and looked forward to this fun landmark, after reading many stories of Pooh, thus making the trip feel shorter.
Fortunately and by pure coincidence we were passing the corner a few days ago and saw the council truck loaded up with our latest sign, firmly secured in the back.
The boys had a difficult job digging the sign out and they informed us that they were told to take it to the depo and the men's shed will be asked if they will make another sign.
We can assure all interested families that Pooh Bear is safe, he has plenty of honey stored deep down in his hole and will look forward to having a new sign erected.
We have been in touch with the men at the men's shed and will work with them to make it fun, without it being a distraction for drivers while their children can look forward to Pooh Bear's landmark while making their trip.
Ian Morison and Ian Jannaway (Letters, September 1) take issue with the Voice, claiming it would give perpetual rights on the basis of race and is unnecessary given the NIAA's (National Indigenous Australians Agency) existence. Morison is worried the Voice may "get out of hand".
While he is right to seek clarity a careful reading of the proposed constitutional amendment provides this.
The Voice's sole power is to "make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth". All other matters concerning the Voice reside with Parliament which could tweak or modify it at any time.
As to whether having a constitutional voice should turn out to have been a mistake (which, as a supporter of the Voice, I trust will not be so), one only needs to recall existing section 101 of the constitution which creates the Inter-State Commission, which remains "on the books" but, operationally, does not exist.
As to Jannaway's concern, there's not - and can never be under the constitutional amendment - a valid comparison between the Voice and the NIAA.
The Voice will make representations (and nothing more) while the NIAA is part of the Commonwealth's executive government. The potential link between them is simply that the former, if it so chose, could make representations to the latter. The decision-maker would not be the Voice, but the NIAA.
John McKerral (Letters, September 4) is wrong to cite the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) in saying the Great Barrier Reef is in great shape. The recent AIMS report (August 10) noted the situation is complex. While not dead, the reef is not in good health.
Moves are afoot in Victoria to remove the name Deakin from the university named for Australia's second prime minister because Deakin said he expected Aboriginal people to die out within a century.
Truth-telling should not become fact-denying. That he believed that, happily wrongly as it turned out, should not define Deakin's legacy. His view was understandable at the time, and widely shared.
It should not prevail over his actual achievements. If Deakin is eliminated from public memory, most of Canberra's suburbs could be renamed. Retrospective cancelling is to be deplored.
While PM Albanese surrounds himself with the sycophantic heads of corporations and sporting bodies, he would do well to remember that these organisations know only too well that it is unwise to bite the hand that has the potential to feed them.
He would also do well to remember that none of these organisations actually have a vote. The votes lie with the shareholders, members and customers of said organisations. These people are not lemmings. Be careful what you wish for.
The reported $3 million investment in literacy research at ACU ("Research to help poor readers catch up", September 3) appears to be money down the drain already.
Apparently Professor Castles not only believes that there's no such thing as an individual learning style and that there is a "one-size-fits-all" approach to teaching literacy. She also believes that Shakespeare wrote "novels". How ridiculous.
There really needs to be a review of the Australian Research Council's processes for allocating funds.
With all the talk about preparing for imminent bushfires I would like to recommend the use of goats to reduce bushfire fuel, especially in areas that are difficult to access with machinery.
Goats are exceptionally good at clearing vegetation under controlled conditions with minimal costs.
They can access areas on slopes, river banks and other awkward terrain.
My dad cleared his property of brambles and blackberry bush in the Adelaide Hills this way.
This innovative approach impressed the local farmers and saved his property from the fires which erupted in the Adelaide Hills started by electricity line failure.
I am also aware that there several commercial companies which can provide a clearing service for example.
This is clearly a great "alternative" or adjunct to "back burning" or clearing.
The Federal Highway skirts around Lake George on its way from Goulburn to Canberra. At the end of the lake is the Weereewa lookout. From the lookout you can turn off the main highway, onto the quieter and more picturesque Old Federal Highway.
After 14 kilometres the old highway rejoins the new, at Tulip Top Gardens. Some nearby intersections have big red "Wrong way - go back" signs or smaller red-and-white "No Entry" signs.
There are none of those signs at this intersection. There is only one small black-and-white "One Way" sign to indicate that you should not turn right into the first road that you come to.
If you don't notice that sign, you can turn onto the wrong side of the highway.
At around 7.30am on November 8, 2022, a driver, travelling on the wrong side of the highway, was killed near that intersection in a head-on collision with a B-double semi-trailer.
If you miss the sign and turn right into the first road, then after four kilometres you come to a sweeping left hand curve. Shrubs planted close beside the road obscure your view of oncoming traffic.
It was on that curve, at about 1am on April 15, that a young Albion Park dad died in a head-on crash with a B-double semi-trailer.
Could better road signs have prevented these deaths?
As we near the end of the regular footy season it is time to look at when the State of Origin games are held.
Playing Origin in the middle of the season significantly disrupts the season and it can take weeks for some teams to get their campaign back on track, viz the Rabbitohs this year. Teams like Penrith fare better as they have a good depth of players, though they were affected also.
I suggest that the main competition should be paused for four weeks to allow Origin to take place; if necessary, the season could start or finish two weeks earlier or later. The NRLW should do the same; if both leagues adopt this, it may even make TV scheduling easier.
Some people would suggest Origin should be held at the end of the season. However, that would make a long season for those squads.
Rebecca Vassarotti is reported as stating that Canberrans "deserve a government that can deliver high-quality, climate-resilient living while staying true to our roots as the bush capital through the integration of trees and green spaces in our urban design". Nobody would disagree with this statement as it describes traditional ACT practice.
Our experience of recent densification practices, though, is the reverse of this. What we are seeing is the loss of trees and shrubs in residential areas caused by additional residences removing the necessary space.
Where is the discussion about how additional residences can be combined with maintaining existing greenery on both private and public land so that the heat island effect is not increased?
Re "Space age offices for sale" (August 31). It seems the ACT government's longstanding history of failing to maintain its buildings in order to knock them down or sell them has become policy. It is deplorable. A new policy of correct maintenance would be better.
Why fine Qantas when it will be the long-suffering taxpayers and passengers who will bear the brunt? Shouldn't it be the CEO who takes any punishment?
No one in the government will tell us exactly why it was "in the national interest" that its rich buddy, Qantas, be protected from international competition. It seems that the first rule of this exclusive little flight club is that you don't talk about the flight club.
I thought Peter Broelman's cartoon on September 4 was brilliant. I hope the tag "nowhere man" stays with Peter Dutton. It is so apt.
Will we ever know why Zelensky has had to sack his defence minister in the middle of a war? Was, as some suggest, corruption the problem? If so what are the implications of that for the billions of dollars in assistance Ukraine is receiving?
Re "ACT wood heater ban adds to Canberra's extensive list of no-go areas" (September 4). The story by Lanie Tindale states we can have fun in Canberra by taking drugs. I am not against the decriminalising of small amounts of drugs but to say it is "a little bit of fun" is too much. Is this the policy of The Canberra Times?
You're the Voice: great song, great gesture by Mr Farnham. But also check out the version of this song by Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo. (I'm sure John won't mind). Great film clip on YouTube.
I understand the objection to conscription in the Vietnam War era but not the outrage over the "lottery wheel". It sounds a fairer, less corrupt system than the town burgher drawing up a list. Or is the argument that the entire generation should have been drafted and more regiments sent to the conflict?
Yes, John Howard, I will maintain the rage - about your Intervention in Aboriginal affairs in the Northern Territory from 2007. For what positive results? It had an adverse effect on children. It lowered Aboriginal children's school attendance rates. It also resulted in lower birth weights.
I'm disappointed Sportsbet closed down its "bet with mates" in the ACT. I have enjoyed betting a few dollars on the football each week with my adult son. Taxing it out of business has taken away a small pleasure for thousands of responsible people.
