Weakness looms as households, firms feel pinch

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
The federal government is bracing for a period of weak growth with official measures showing household spending has shrunk for the first time in more than two years and company profits and inventories have plunged.

