Weakness looms as households, firms feel pinch

The federal government is bracing for a period of weak growth with official measures showing household spending has shrunk for the first time in more than two years and company profits and inventories have plunged.
Consumers are continuing to cut back on discretionary purchases, which in July were down 3.3 per cent from a year earlier - the biggest drop since October 2020 - while spending on essentials is growing much more slowly, increasing by just 1.7 per cent after growing by almost 30 per cent this point last year.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show family outlays on new furnishings, white goods, electronics and other equipment plummeted almost 8 per cent in the 12 months to July, as did purchases of clothes and shoes (down 7.5 per cent) and recreation (down 3.9 per cent).
But spending on services in continuing to grow, particularly for health care and transport.
In the ACT, purchases of clothes and footwear plunged 13.5 per cent in July and there was a 10.6 per cent cutback in spending on alcohol and tobacco. At the same, health expenditure jumped 14.4 per cent.
Adding to signs of developing weakness in the economy, company profits and inventories both fell sharply in the June quarter, prompting economists to warn official growth figures out on Wednesday could be much softer than had been expected.
Treasurer Jim Chalmer said the gross domestic product data would "inevitably show" the impact of high inflation and interest rates and global uncertainty on the economy.
"We expect growth...to slow considerably over the next year," Dr Chalmers said.
The central bank forecasts annual GDP growth to slow to 1.6 per cent in the June quarter and reach just 0.9 per cent by the end of the year.
Evidence that consumers are cutting back and conditions in the business sector are getting tougher will likely encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia board to keep intertest rates on hold for a third consecutive month when it meets on Tuesday - the last such gathering for departing governor Philip Lowe.
Incoming governor Michele Bullock said last week that the Reserve Bank was prepared to raise interest rates if necessary, but Australian National University's RBA Shadow Board has joined the markets and many other economists in expecting monetary policy to remain unchanged.
The shadow board, which comprises nine prominent economists, reckons there is almost a 60 per cent chance that the current 4.1 per cent rate is appropriate for now.
But some on the board caution that rates may need to go higher, not least because the weak exchange rate will contribute to inflation.
The Australian dollar has tumbled since early this year from more than $US71 cents to $US64.6 cents, pushing up the cost of imports.
Sydney University economist Mariano Kulish this, combined with high inflation and the tight labour market, made the case for tighter monetary policy.
"The RBA should now put more weight on the risks associated with doing too little: this is the risk of inflation taking a long time to return to target or of failing to return at all," Prof Kulish warned.
But HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham thinks the central bank is on track to guide the economy to a soft landing to slow inflation without sending the economy backwards.
"While there are risks, not least recent developments in China, inflation is heading in the right direction and our reading is that the economy is still in the narrow pathway to a soft landing," Mr Bloxham said.
Unexpectedly weak business activity readings, though, have some warning June quarter growth figures due out on Wednesday could be very soft.
Inventories fell 1.9 per cent and profits plunged 13.1 per cent while the amount spent on wages and salaries rose 1.8 per cent.
ANZ Head of Australian economics Adam Boyton said the results raised the risk that quarterly output may be even less than the 0.2 per cent expansion he had been forecasting.
"We wouldn't rule out the possibility of a small negative print," Mr Boyton said, but he added that "one negative quarter of GDP will not push us off the narrow path".
Westpac senior economist Andrew Hanlan said the "weak set of numbers point to downside risks" to June quarter growth.
