Times Past: September 5, 1994

On this day in 1994, The Canberra Times reported on an Australian myth and legend that had been laid to rest and a ceremony conducted at his simple grave in far-west Queensland.
As the sun's first rays hit the simple wooden cross, the haunting refrain of Waltzing Matilda drifted across the open plain.
There, by a meagre windswept grave in far-west Queensland, the ghost of one of Australia's most famous historical characters was finally laid to rest. September 4, 1994 marked 100 years since the death of wanderer and rebel shearer, Sam Hoffmeister, on the banks of the Diamantina River: the figure believed to be the tragic swagman in Banjo Patterson's most popular ballad.
The billabong was still there. So, too, were the coolabah trees. Newly-discovered was Hoffmeister's grave just outside the small town of Kyuna, thanks to painstaking detective work by local historian and writer, Richard Magoffin.
The emphasis was on history, not commercialism. With a crowd of about 60 watching, folk songs were sung, campfires lit and stories retold on the banks of the billabong at sunset, and in the poignant graveside service of the next morning.
"This is a piece of Australian history central to all Australians. Waltzing Matilda is about who we are," Mr Magoffin said. "And that's why it is important that the true story of Sam Hoffmeister is told and that Banjo Patterson's original words of the song become better known."
The rest of the lengthy article is a worthy read with a small insight into the rough history of early settlers in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.