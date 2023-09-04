More than $320 million was shaved off national health spending as a result of Australians getting physically active in 2018-19, an Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report has found.
Commissioned by the Australian Sports Commission, the Economics of sport and physical activity participation and injury report looks at how exercise both benefits and costs the health system.
It estimated that in 2018-19, the nation spent $2.4 billion on diseases and other conditions caused by a lack of exercise and movement.
"This included $1.7 billion directly from inactivity, and almost $763 million indirectly through other risk factors caused by inactivity," the report found.
Of the $1.7 billion, $369 million was spent on treating coronary heart disease, $319 million on falls and $302 million on depressive disorders.
High blood pressure accounted for most of the indirect spending at $560 million.
At the same time, the report found that some $1.2 billion went towards treating exercise related injuries, including soft tissue injuries which cost $416 million and other fractures, which totalled around $313 million.
Another $149 million was spent on osteoarthritis from older activity-related injuries.
"Overall, sport and physical activity provided a net saving of $321 million to the Australian health system," Australian Institute of Health and Welfare spokesperson Heather Swanston said.
The report estimates that without the health benefits of exercise, spending would have been up by another $1.7 billion.
Dr Swanston said these were "exciting findings".
"We know that there are obviously benefits to physical activity and taking part in sport, but being able to quantify it like that is pretty important," Dr Swanston said.
"Each step of this project is a step in towards a clearer picture of the savings from benefits of physical activity."
The report forms part of a larger project aimed at developing a methodology "for gathering evidence about the costs of sports injuries and potential benefits to Australians from increased physical activity and improved injury prevention and management".
Dr Swanston said exercise and movement had "physical and psychological benefits for individuals which can in turn benefit the health system by reducing the need for people to receive treatment for illness and injuries".
The report found that the benefits of physical activity in preventing disease were almost the same for men and women, at $820 and $832 million. But spending was higher on exercise related injuries for men at $686 million, compared to $415 million for women.
Dr Swanston said the work will "play a key role ... in those pieces of work around particular diseases and conditions and informing treatment and evaluation programs".
