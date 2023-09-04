The Canberra Times
Sport, exercise saves health system more than $320m: AIHW report

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated September 5 2023 - 7:42am, first published 6:30am
Emmaus Christian School student Evelyn OMeara, 15, playing soccer. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Emmaus Christian School student Evelyn OMeara, 15, playing soccer. Picture by Keegan Carroll

More than $320 million was shaved off national health spending as a result of Australians getting physically active in 2018-19, an Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report has found.

