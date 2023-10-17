Another slice of failed hospitality empire Pialligo Estate is up for sale.
Blackshaw Corporate is listing lot 2 of 18 Kallaroo Road, Pialligo, for online auction on Wednesday at 1pm.
A title search suggests the 6.5-acre block of land is half-owned by the former director John Russell and his wife Melissa.
Pialligo Estate was liquidated early this year, owing nearly 600 people, businesses and government departments more than $10.6 million.
These creditors are not expected to receive funds from the sale of the land.
Lot 2 is marketed as a "truly unbeatable" location for buyers looking for a private block to build their "dream home".
"With a blank canvas before [you, you] have the freedom to envision and create a home that perfectly suits your style and needs," the ad says.
It includes a hole in the ground, which is understood to be the beginnings of an abandoned house, and part of a vineyard.
The lot is one of four on a bigger block, which already has at least one residence.
All four lots are owned by one company, Pialligo Horticulture.
Through a series of companies, Pialligo Horticulture has four separate owners, who The Canberra Times understands have responsibility for one lot each.
This includes Helen Patricia Ring (previously listed on the title search as Helen Patricia King).
There is no suggestion these people had anything to do with Pialligo Estate Operations or any other companies under the Pialligo Estate umbrella.
The land is listed on ACTmapi as mixed-use zoned, with Broadacre and River Corridor zoning codes.
According to the lease, seen by The Canberra Times, only three residential dwellings can be built on the entire 19 hectare block.
The Blackshaw real estate agent selling lot 2 declined to comment.
It is the second lot within 18 Kallaroo Road to be listed for sale this year.
Lot 4 was listed for sale in April and was expected to sell for more than $30 million, the selling agent told this masthead.
Spanning nearly 13 hectares, lot 4 is the site of the former Pialligo Estate wedding venues and restaurant.
Despite this, administrators for Pialligo Estate Operations confirmed in June that the sale of the land could not be used to pay back creditors.
"This company's operations were limited to trading the estate's farm, tourism and hospitality business under an agreement between Pialligo Estate Operations and the land owner, which was a separate enterprise within the Pialligo Estate Group of companies," RSM Australia liquidator Frank Lo Pilato told The Canberra Times.
Property sales are few and far between in the small community of Pialligo, CoreLogic records show.
At the 2021 census, there were about 40 dwellings in Pialligo and 138 residents.
The most recent public sale was a seven-acre block of agricultural land, which changed hands in June 2022 for $6 million, CoreLogic records show.
Prior to that, a house on about nine acres sold for $2.5 million in early 2021.
