It is hard to understand why some employer organisations have come out against the government's bid to make deliberate wage theft a criminal offence with jail time a possible consequence.
Deliberate wage theft of the type carried out by 7-Eleven franchise holders who, in some cases, paid the correct amount but then forced employees to withdraw money from the ATM and give it back is robbery pure and simple.
If the same employee had dipped their hand into the cash register and taken some of the bosses' money they would have been arrested and charged with a criminal offence.
Theft is theft and it is only fair that those who deliberately and knowingly steal from their workers, in many cases taking advantage of a massive power imbalance, are treated as criminals.
That said, it is important to ensure a clear distinction is drawn between honest mistakes and actual criminal activity.
Many awards and enterprise agreements are complex and involved with a wide range of shift allowances and pay scales reflecting the nature of the work being done and the employee's level of competence and experience.
It is quite easy, as a number of high-profile organisations including the national broadcaster have found, for mistakes to be made.
Nobody would seriously suggest that the ABC deliberately set out to rip off its staff. The difference between that example and 7-Eleven was that as soon as the error was understood an investigation was carried out and workers were reimbursed.
Federal Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has repeatedly, and correctly, pointed out that the existing penalties for wage theft are demonstrably inadequate.
Speaking on Monday he noted although 7-Eleven staff had been underpaid by at least $173 million the eventual fines only totalled less than $2 million. That would seem to be little more than a slap on the wrist.
Business and industry objections to the government's bid to make it easier for some workers to transition from casual to permanent work are equally overblown.
Millions of workers already have clearly defined pathways to permanency under enterprise agreements and the National Employment Standards.
What Mr Burke is trying to do is to ensure a relatively small number of employees who aren't covered are given the same opportunities as everybody else.
That, like the proposed changes intended to close labour hire loopholes that can see two people doing the same job in the same location receiving different rates of pay, is intended to level the playing field.
"There will always be a place for labour hire when it comes to surge work, short-term arrangements and specialist staff," he said on Monday.
All he wants to do is to close a loophole that allows an employer in a business which has an enterprise agreement in place to use labour hire to bring in staff who are paid less than the agreed rate.
That doesn't seem unreasonable, especially when the exemption for small business is taken into account.
The plan to have a "gig worker" pay floor set by the Fair Work Commission is more problematic, however. While the intent of the proposed legislation is commendable, the danger is that if the approach is too heavy-handed it may destroy the flexibility on which many students and other young people have come to rely.
The perennial challenge with changes to IR legislation is to strike the right balance.
Unless what is proposed works for both parties, reforms, no matter how well-intentioned they are, are doomed to fail in the long run.
