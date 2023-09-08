Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
PG, 99 mins
4 stars
It might surprise you to know that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a part of popular culture for so long now that there will be grandparents gladly offering to take grandkids to this latest film reboot of the pizza-quaffing butt-kicking teenage turtles, hoping to rekindle some of their fond memories of their own generation's films and cartoons.
My own generation might fondly recall Ya Kid K from Technotronic rapping Spin that Wheel, the theme song to the 1990 Ninja Turtles film, or Vanilla Ice's Ninja Rap from the 1991 sequel Secret of the Ooze.
Thirty-three years later, a handful of Hollywood creatives who grew up as Ninja Turtle fans, Seth Rogen among them, find themselves in the producer's chair for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, and their genuine love for the characters elevates this flick from what might have been yet another cynical attempt to refill the franchise coffers, into a fun and funny fabulous flick.
The screenplay is penned by Seth Rogen and his writing partner Evan Goldberg; they're the pair responsible for comedies the likes of Superbad, Pineapple Express and This is the End, the film that North Korea's fearless leader Kim Jong Un declared "the most blatant act of terrorism and an act of war".
If a successful work of art is something that provokes a reaction, then Rogen and Goldberg must be artistic geniuses if that's the kind of response they can provoke.
Mutant Mayhem might not be dictator-level art, but it is a good time, starting with the boys' script, penned alongside the film's director Jeff Rowe.
This is Rowe's second time in the director's chair, his first being The Mitchells vs the Machines, a fun family film that unfortunately came out in the middle of COVID so might not have found the audience it ought.
Rowe knows funny, having written for comedy animated series like Gravity Falls and Disenchantment, and he has a keen comic timing. Under his direction, we get a mix of animation styles, very much as we did with two Miles Morales Spiderverse films, which serves the storytelling well, jumping from a water-colour style to, occasionally, a naive childish crayon.
Being a reboot, we again have to start with the turtles' origin story, and so the film begins in a basement laboratory where scientist Baxter Stockman (Giancarlo Esposito) has stolen away the infant animal mutant creations he developed for a nefarious corporation.
Stockman is caught and the laboratory smashed up, with some of his secret mutant formula finding its way into the New York sewerage system where four baby turtles and a rat become infected.
Fifteen years later, that rat (Jackie Chan) has brought his adopted turtle children up to be kind and sensible young teens, but fearing the human world's hatred for anything different, has taught them in the ways of Asian martial arts learned from old VHS tapes humans have discarded.
These kids - Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) and Raphael (Brady Noon) - want nothing more than to go to high school like human teenagers their own age, and perhaps their ticket to a normal life might be their new human friend, wannabe journalist April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri).
In their way, though, are the now grown-up mutant children of old scientist Stockman.
The film's screenplay does a number of things better than its predecessors, particularly in basing the film around its youthful protagonists, a coming-of-age film more than a superhero action flick.
Seth Rogen and John Cena voice Bebop and Rocksteady, perhaps the most familiar of the old cartoon's recurring characters.
