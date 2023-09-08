The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Symphony Park apartment owners concerned about future of court case against PBS Building ACT

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Owners of a Canberra apartment complex say they feel "devastated" and "angry" their court action against PBS Building's ACT business may be discontinued.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.