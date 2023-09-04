Work to begin on pulling down COVID-era Garran Surge Centre

Work will begin to pull down the Garran Surge Centre on Tuesday, which was built in just over a month on the Garran Oval more than three years ago as part of the ACT's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the community will need to wait until mid-next year to use the oval as restoration work continues.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith thanked all frontline staff who had been based at Garran, which served as a walk-in clinic, COVID testing site and vaccination centre.
"The local community has been incredible in its support these past few years, patiently waiting for the Garran Oval to be returned and the Critical Services Building to be built. I sincerely thank them for this," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
The company Manteena was awarded the contract to pull down and recycle the surge centre and the government said it expected work would be completed by the end of the year. About 25 people would work on the project.
Another contractor would remediate the oval and restore the south-west car park, the government said.
Ms Stephen-Smith said the Garran community would have a better oval than it had before the pandemic.
The upgraded oval would include a new cricket pitch, LED lighting and a "drought-tolerant grassed playing surface", the Health Minister said.
The ACT budget included $8 million to remove the surge centre, which closed on February 28 when the ACT dropped its COVID management declaration.
