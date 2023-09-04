The Canberra Times
Work to begin on pulling down COVID-era Garran Surge Centre

Jasper Lindell
September 5 2023 - 5:30am
The Garran Surge Centre, which will be dismantled in works to begin on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Work will begin to pull down the Garran Surge Centre on Tuesday, which was built in just over a month on the Garran Oval more than three years ago as part of the ACT's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

