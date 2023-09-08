That Everybody Loves Jeanne is, of course, ironic. They might have once upon a time, the Jeanne Jean remembers walking the high school hallways might have been loved, or perhaps that's just the way the less-popular kids observed her. Laurent Lafitte's Jean is a great foil for Jeanne's character and plays in a warm and disconcerting way against Blanche Gardin's laid-back Jeanne.