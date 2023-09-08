Everybody Loves Jeanne
M. 97 mintes
3 stars
An environmental entrepreneur runs away to Lisbon when she's hit with the double-whammy of a failed product and a social media shaming, in this charmingly neurotic French comedy from debut writer-director Celine Devaux.
There's a vibe around this film, the laid-back and engaging rawness from actress Blanche Gardin and Devaux's writing and pacing, that reminds me in a positive way of my favourite TV show of the moment, Pamela Alden's Better Things.
When her invention, a floating ocean plastics collector, breaks from its mooring and sinks to the bottom of the ocean on live television at its launch event, the device takes businesswoman Jeanne's career with it.
Jeanne (Blanche Gardin) has sunk every euro of her own personal finances into her company, and so now faces bankruptcy in addition to the social media shaming she earned by jumping into the drink after her failed enviro product.
With the encouragement and emergency credit card of her understanding brother Simon (Maxence Tual), Jeanne boards a plane to Lisbon where the siblings have been left an apartment by their recently deceased mum.
The idea is that Jeanne will deal with their mother's personal effects, a task both Jeanne and Simon have been putting off, and that the apartment's sale might allow Jeanne a fresh financial start.
But arriving back in the city she spent much of her formative years in proves to be a little unravelling for Jeanne, deconstructing the self-image she has cultivated around herself while living in France as a grown-up.
Aside from the feelings and memories her mother's apartment provokes, there is the old school chum she barely remembers, Jean (Laurent Lafitte), a charming extrovert who remembers a younger and carefree Jeanne, and her old flame Vitor (Nuno Lopes), with both men trying not to look like they're competing for Jeanne's attentions.
By the time brother Simon arrives to check on her progress, Jeanne might not have achieved much more than some fraught introspection and might be having visions of her dead mother (Marthe Keller), manifesting her guilt at not picking up her mother's phone call the day she took her own life.
Other directors might have taken this idea a number of ways, perhaps an Under The Tuscan Sun-style sex comedy of a woman's mid-life reimagining.
Being French, however, Celine Devaux gives this film a bit of a Gallic shrug, an enjoyable but slight little affair.
Rather than have Jeanne act out, or talk to herself so we understand the turmoil of her inner monologue, Devaux introduces the quirky conceit of animated interstitials, illustrated by the director herself, scratchy exercise book sketches, that provide plenty of the film's lighter moments.
That Everybody Loves Jeanne is, of course, ironic. They might have once upon a time, the Jeanne Jean remembers walking the high school hallways might have been loved, or perhaps that's just the way the less-popular kids observed her. Laurent Lafitte's Jean is a great foil for Jeanne's character and plays in a warm and disconcerting way against Blanche Gardin's laid-back Jeanne.
When Jeanne first meets Jean, she's just witnessed him shoplifting a pair of sunglasses as they're about to board the flight to Portugal, and writer-director Devaux keeps you guessing about his character and motivation throughout.
Devuax made a little splash at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival with this film, an impressive debut work that doesn't hold any pretensions and shows great promise for her future.
