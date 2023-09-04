Work is starting to improve the shore of Lake Tuggeranong.
The ACT government says paths, playgrounds, toilets and benches around the lake are to be "upgraded".
It says it is spending $4.75 million to "create a more liveable, people-focused and active public realm".
There are four priorities, the government said. They are:
The government had already announced the castle structure for children to play on in the park would go, to be replaced by more modern items, including a flying fox ride.
Last year, the government received 657 items of feedback on its planned upgrades to the Lake Tuggeranong foreshore area.
Work on the improvements is expected to start in the next few weeks, ACT Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said.
It will be done in seven sections so the whole of the area won't be closed to the public at any one time.
"There will be seven discrete work zones along the foreshore. This allows as much area as possible to remain open and accessible to the public whilst construction is under way," Mr Steel said.
The minister said several schemes across the ACT were now moving from the planning into the construction stage.
"Work is also starting on the northside to deliver a new community recreation park in Casey. Following community feedback it will include a multi-purpose court, cricket net, irrigated grass areas, BBQs and accessible toilet facilities."
