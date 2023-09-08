The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Would you recommend Sex and the City to your 20-something daughters?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
September 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the things that brings me the most joy, in a life somewhat bereft of joy at the moment, is the night my adult children pop over for dinner and we snuggle on the lounge with a bowl of Matt Preston's macaroni and cheese (why do comforting moments always involve carbohydrates and cheese?) and settle in to catch up on Gogglebox.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.