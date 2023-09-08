One of the things that brings me the most joy, in a life somewhat bereft of joy at the moment, is the night my adult children pop over for dinner and we snuggle on the lounge with a bowl of Matt Preston's macaroni and cheese (why do comforting moments always involve carbohydrates and cheese?) and settle in to catch up on Gogglebox.
It's one of the best shows on television. Cleverly edited, it's a glimpse into the lives of everyday Australians. The three of us sit there and wonder why we've never been selected to partake in the show. We'd be extremely good if you're listening, Shine Australia. My kids are much funnier than me. I know that is hard to believe.
The other night we were watching an episode that was packed with all our favourite things. The kids, now in their 20s, have always loved David Attenborough, here was his show Wild Isles on Prime, that showed slugs making out. My daughter binges The Block. I think she loves my Nine media access more than she loves me. And Shark Tank on Ten. Not that any of us are judgmental but that's a really stupid pitch. And we all vowed to actually watch 10's Thank God You're Here. The boy even pondered how good he might be at improv.
But then Googlebox gave us a glimpse of Foxtel's And Just Like That ... Is it the sequel to Sex and the City, is it a whole new thing? Actor Sara Ramirez popped up as Che Diaz and my daughter went "Ooh, there's Callie!" Daughter is a die-hard Grey's Anatomy fan.
"I've never watched an episode of Sex and the City mum, should I?" she asked.
I have never faced a more perplexing parenting question in the 22-odd years I've been doing it.
I just wasn't sure if I wanted her to watch any of it.
I really can't understand her affection for Grey's. I watched it early on, it first aired in 2005. I think I first switched on because it was written by Ally McBeal writer Shonda Rhimes. Although I have so many problems with Ally now, 1998 was a completely different time. Imagine a dancing baby!!
Eighteen years later, Grey's is still going strong but I think I stopped watching around season two, episode 27, when Denny died. I'm still not over that.
But this isn't about me. It's about whether I want my daughter going back to 1998, three years before she was born, and picking up on Sex and the City.
Part of me wants her to. To discover that having a girl gang is what will get you through a lot of life's hard times, that friends mean everything. To discover that it's okay to worry about your career, your relationships, your place in the world. To know that it's okay to admit you're a sexual person, to admit you love shoes, to admit you've fallen for all the wrong people, or the right people but just at the wrong time.
Those early years of Sex and the City were ground-breaking, controversial and agenda-setting.
Remember those episodes about funky spunk and the rabbit? The final episode of season three where Samantha moves to the Meatpacking District, fights with the transsexual prostitutes before they all end up barbecuing sausages on her rooftop terrace. The baby shower; the one where Lexi falls out the window to her death while she's having a smoke. Who didn't cry when Charlotte flayed Big with the flowers when he stood Carrie up at the altar. (Although, did he? I've always been a fan of Big. And when did Aiden become such a wuss?)
But when And Just Like That ... premiered in late 2021, I couldn't help but wonder, channeling my best Carrie Bradshaw, if I'd been duped from the very start.
MORE GREAT READS:
I can't think of a show I hate more. Well, love to hate, I'm here for the ride, I'll give that up.
"Once upon a time, I wanted to be Carrie Bradshaw," I wrote back then. "Convince the boss I could attract readers by writing about sex and love and relationships. Have my photograph on the side of an ACTION bus." Step aside Brindabella Christian College.
But now that season two has wrapped up, I'm spending way too much time shaking my old lady fist at the clouds. This isn't something I want my daughter to devote any time to. How did it become so out of touch?
It's not about female friendships anymore. I know Samantha has gone, maybe she was the glue, but you don't sit down for the "last supper" in your apartment and not have your dearest friends by your side. (Excuse me while I go down the rabbit hole of comparing actual Last Supper seating arrangements. Who is Judas?) I don't like a show that won't use the word abortion in 2023. I don't like a show where female characters define themselves by whether or not they have a man to share things with.
The short answer to my beautiful daughter is, yes, watch it. But that doesn't mean you have to like it. But things change over the course of 30 years. I might even catch up with Meredith Grey.
