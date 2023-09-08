The other night we were watching an episode that was packed with all our favourite things. The kids, now in their 20s, have always loved David Attenborough, here was his show Wild Isles on Prime, that showed slugs making out. My daughter binges The Block. I think she loves my Nine media access more than she loves me. And Shark Tank on Ten. Not that any of us are judgmental but that's a really stupid pitch. And we all vowed to actually watch 10's Thank God You're Here. The boy even pondered how good he might be at improv.