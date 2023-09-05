One in three Australians have untreated tooth decay, but are still refusing or delaying going to the dentist out of fear.
We can trace tooth decay back to a fear of the dentist. Up to 50 per cent of adult Australians fear the dentist and it's the fifth most common anxiety - and as dentists we have a responsibility to change that narrative.
If we can shift that fear to comfort and self-care, perhaps we can move closer to addressing dental disease and shine a spotlight on Australia's decline in oral health.
Too many patients remain scarred from early childhood dental experiences and present to their dental clinic long after their dental health has become a critical problem.
We know dental problems can effect a person's appearance and even their speech and when this impacts their self-esteem it can also restrict participation at school, the workplace and in social settings. Good oral health is so important to our mental health.
By taking a whole-practice approach to boutique care, patients can end their cycle of dental fear which can also affect a patients mental and physical health.
Removing the uneasy relationship between the dentist and the patient should start when a patient enters the practice and immediately feels safe.
Patients may already be struggling with body image because of their teeth so it's important to show empathy to remove that sense of helplessness in the dental chair, and lack of control during dental treatment.
The mouth is an extremely sensitive part of the body and very personal. We use it to eat, taste and kiss so having a dentist work inside a patient's mouth can be incredibly confronting.
A genuine trust between dentist and patient will deliver better treatment outcomes. For example, when people are scared, their blood pressure rises and the body produces more adrenalin and it can affect the effectiveness of the sedation or procedural anaesthetic.
The initial interaction between staff and the patient will usually reveal any presence of anxiety, fear or phobias so offering a multi-sensory experience of candles, oils, gentle music, a warm blanket and a practice devoid of bright lights and brassy logos can address past dental triggers.
Anxiety can be triggered in the most simple situations so it's important when patients arrive they are well cared for, feel safe and can seek comfort in a private space at a clinic.
It's a system and environment of care that puts patients first.
Dental practices can be very cold. Sterile white walls and lino floors and walls with confronting dental images can contribute to a patient's negative perception of dentists. In terms of addressing patient anxiety, ambient lighting, soft tones and furnishings, quality tea and coffee and beautiful books go a long way to calm patients' fears.
Confronted with that unmistakable sound of the gargling mouth suction contraption and piercing dental drill is a major trigger for even the least dental-phobic patient. The sounds produced from equipment in the treatment room must be concealed by closed doors and masked by calm music and relaxing separate lounges removing any potential for patients to absorb nearby auditory triggers.
The smell of sterilisation, antibacterial soaps, disinfectant and even latex gloves can trigger a patient's nerves and instantly incite fear. Calming oils and aroma candles can activate regions of the brain that control a patient's mood and make them feel relaxed.
The model of care must solely be about the patient. One patient, one staff member, no waiting at reception and no patient should feel rushed - and they must feel heard. Warm blankets can reduce the physical and psychological stresses of surgery. Genuine engagement can help staff find a post-operative gift or a patient's favourite food after recovery.
