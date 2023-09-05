A P-plater driving at 153kmh in a 100kmh zone has copped a massive fine.
The 21-year-old Throsby woman was pulled over by police on Majura Parkway on Saturday.
Police said officers spotted her black Honda Accord travelling at more than 50kmh over the posted speed limit about 5.30pm.
Officers immediately suspended the driver's ACT Provisional Driver's Licence for three months and fined her $1841.
READ ALSO:
ACT Policing said drivers must adhere to speed limits and not put other road users at risk. Police also reminded the public that officers can suspend licences on the spot and seize vehicles if need be.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.