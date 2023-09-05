The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

P-plater fined $1841 and suspended for speeding on Majura Parkway

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police caught the 21-year-old woman driving 153kmh on Majura Parkway. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset supplied by ACT Policing
Police caught the 21-year-old woman driving 153kmh on Majura Parkway. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset supplied by ACT Policing

A P-plater driving at 153kmh in a 100kmh zone has copped a massive fine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.