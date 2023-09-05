How Canberra's property market is faring as we enter the spring selling season

Spring has arrived, and buyers have been quick off the mark to check out the new listings.
Nik Brozinic of Carter+Co, who lists this week's Throsby feature property, says the early momentum has been expressed through increased appraisals, more stock and greater numbers at inspections.
"Warmer weather is definitely a factor; it gives a lift to garden presentation and gets people onto those to-do tasks around the home," he says.
"There's certainly an air of optimism, but that's as much, in part, due to what might be perceived as more certainty, especially around the interest rate cycle."
Brozinic says there's a belief among buyers that rate increases may well have peaked - or be close to it.
"That's engendered a new level of confidence around borrowing, buying and budgets," he says.
Brozinic says the buyer interest is focused on new and turnkey homes rather than those needing work or knockdown-rebuilds.
Tim Burke of Luton Properties Weston Creek and Molonglo Valley says he has also seen the same boosts to key indicators.
"We just had one of our biggest weekends ever for groups going through vendor homes," he says.
"The sweet spot for peak interest is definitely in the family home segment in the $1 million to $1.5 million range."
Burke says buyers are prepared to make an offer or bid strongly if a home meets expectations.
If spring heralds the start of renewed market activity, then Christmas sits at the other end, with many buyers looking to get themselves settled and children school-enrolled before the holiday season.
