The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

Alan Joyce's departure as Qantas CEO will not fix the airlines problems

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is an admission of just how toxic he has become to the Qantas brand that chief executive Alan Joyce has announced his abrupt departure from the airline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.