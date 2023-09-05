Embattled airline Qantas will need to undertake a "massive transformation" if it is to rebuild the public's trust, Canberra Airport chief executive Stephen Byron has warned.
Mr Byron, who has been a strident critic of the carrier's poor service on the crucial Canberra-Sydney route, said the departure of controversial Qantas boss Alan Joyce "changes nothing unless Qantas stops gouging its customers and lowers airfares".
In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Qantas announced Mr Joyce would retire on Wednesday, two months earlier than expected, "to help the company accelerate its renewal".
Admitting that his position was no longer tenable, Mr Joyce said that "in the last few weeks the focus on Qantas and events of the past make it clear to me that the company needs to move ahead with its renewal as a priority".
"The best thing I can do under these circumstances is to bring forward my retirement and hand over to Vanessa and the new management team now, knowing they will do an excellent job," he said.
His departure came days after the consumer watchdog launched legal action against the airline over allegations it sold tickets on more than 8000 flights it had already cancelled.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission accuses Qantas of cancelling almost one in four flights scheduled between May and July 2022 and taking on average 18 days to inform ticketholders of the cancellations - and up to 47 days in some cases.
The extraordinary claims come at a tough time for the carrier which is already under sustained attack over high rates of flight cancellations, poor customer service and accusations of anti-competitive conduct.
Among those hardest hit by Qantas' behaviour have been travellers between Canberra and Sydney. In July, the airline cancelled 11 per cent of flights - more than on any other route in the country.
Mr Byron has previously savaged the airline's performance, describing it as a national disgrace.
Qantas said it took the ACCC allegations seriously.
On Monday, it repeated its claims that the period cited by the watchdog in its legal action was "one of well-publicised upheaval and uncertainty across the aviation industry, as Qantas struggled to restart post-COVID".
"We openly acknowledge that our service standards fell well short and we sincerely apologise. We have worked hard to fix them since and that work continues," it said.
READ MORE:
But Mr Byron called for specific action by the carrier.
He said current "sky high" airfares were beyond the reach of ordinary Australians and the incoming chief executive Vanessa Hudson should implement an immediate pricing review.
The airport boss said the new Qantas leadership also needed to commit to reducing current "unacceptably high" flight cancellation rates, particularly on the Canberra-Sydney route, as well as refund $500 million of flight credits.
"Qantas must commit to telling the truth to its customers about cancellations and delays (and not falsely blame others) and also about airfares," Mr Byron said. "The days of airfares going up due to oil prices rising but then staying up when oil prices come down must end."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.