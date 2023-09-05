Three men and two women have been taken into custody accused of separate family violence charges, in what police say was a disappointing increase in allegations.
ACT Policing said they usually only make two arrests a day relating to family violence, there were five in a 24-hour period this week.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested on Monday night after police got reports of her allegedly assaulting her parents.
In a separate instance, police arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his wife and damaging their property.
READ ALSO:
A 30-year-old man who allegedly called and texted his partner more than 200 times in one evening was also arrested for going against a family violence order prohibiting any contact.
Another 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly contacting her partner and breaching court orders.
Police allege a second 30-year-old man was arrested after he "repeatedly" drove past his ex-partner's house, directly in breach of court orders stating he cannot go near her or where she lives.
Victims of the alleged offences on Monday night were referred to emergency crisis support provided by ACT Domestic Violence and Crisis Support. Police said the victims would receive continued assistance from the Family Violence Unit and ACT Policing Victim Liaison Officers.
Acting Superintendent Dave Williams, heading the Family Violence Unit, said the doubling of the daily average was "disappointing", but that it was "the stark reality" of the daily abuse and trauma families endure.
"ACT Policing is always here to help if you are a victim of Family Violence. We know that even after a victim has separated themselves from an abusive partner, abuse can still occur," Mr Williams said.
"Family violence doesn't have to be physical. It can take the form of harassment via a phone, isolation from friends or restricted access to money."
"If you are in an abusive relationship, if it is safe to do so - please reach out to police or other support services. We are here to help. You should feel safe and secure in your own home."
ACT Policing asked anyone in need of help to contact:
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.