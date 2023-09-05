On Tuesday, work began to slowly dismantle the Garran Surge Centre.
It was the hospital Canberra never needed and millions of dollars later, we wonder - was this building a knight on a white horse or just a white elephant?
Disaster medicine physician, Australian National University Associate Professor Dr David Caldicott, and ANU Medical fellow, public health expert Dr Andrew Mathieson, help us answer the question.
Dr Caldicott works for Canberra Health Services as an emergency doctor, and Dr Mathieson has been a consultant for Aspen Medical, the private company that built the surge centre.
It was April 2020 when horrifying scenes from Italy flooded television screens across the world. Coffins stuffed in churches, sheets draped over bodies in overflowing morgues. Doctors were forced to chose which patients were most worth saving.
As the virus rapidly spread to all four corners, Canberra felt like a bubble about to burst. Dr Caldicott received deaths threats after penning a passionate and panicked piece for The Canberra Times.
"We do not have a choice as to whether things will be bad; we may have a choice as to how bad we let things become," he wrote.
"When this is over, colleagues that I know personally will be dead. In all likelihood, someone you know, maybe even someone you love, will be dead too."
We all had to make a choice, Dr Caldicott argued. The ACT government was no exception. And they decided to build a temporary, pop-up emergency department, in partnership with private company Aspen Medical, on Garran Oval.
On April 9, construction had started. Two weeks later, the government signed a contract with Aspen Medical, and the building was finished in 37 days.
Dr Caldicott said the short timeframe was not surprising in the context of a disaster response.
At first estimated to cost $23 million, the bill ended up being $14 million. The spare change was reserved to pay for staff.
By the time the surge centre opened, there were no COVID cases in the ACT. Authorities suspected they'd bought an insurance policy they wouldn't need to claim.
Little did they know that flaws in the building would come under intense scrutiny years later, turning the pop-up ED into a proper public relations disaster.
Since March 2020, 274 people in the ACT have died with COVID-19. Every death is a tragedy, but the tsunami doctors feared never washed up on Canberra's shores.
That makes it very easy to criticise the money put towards the surge centre, Dr Mathieson said.
"If that facility had been called upon, it was ready to respond. And that's a massive, massive win in the health service," he said.
"Having that surge ability is a significant game changer. If it had been needed, there'd be a lot of people alive today because of that."
It also meant flaws in the building, outlined in a 2021 report, were very nearly never exposed. A review found the surge centre did not have proper ventilation and airflow.
It remained hidden from the public until The Canberra Times revealed it in March this year.
This masthead also reported that concerns about ventilation, fire plans and air pressure were raised in May and April 2020, before the centre was even built.
Senior public servants who questioned the design were told to "stand down" from a review.
Ms Stephen-Smith defended the centre, saying it was never meant to be an intensive care unit or ward.
Dr Mathieson said in an emergency COVID situation, the building may have been used anyway, as an alternative to leaving people sick on the streets.
"They said it wasn't compliant, it didn't meet national standards. But that's not a thing that's unsafe or dangerous," he said.
"It wasn't a perfect solution, but it was damn close."
The ACT government's assumption that COVID was not airborne - and the resultant inadequate ventilation - was likely based on common beliefs at the time, Dr Caldicott said.
"This was being propagated and promulgated by the peak bodies for infection control in Australia," he said.
"It is hard to blame a demountable hospital for not achieving those standards if the hospitals and GP practices and the like weren't reaching that standard to begin with."
While Canberra's emergency departments weren't overrun like those overseas, territorians still spent a fair bit of time waiting to get into the Garran Surge Centre.
The building was repurposed as a testing centre, offering a walkable alternative to the drive-through PCR testing sites.
(Unfortunately though, it wasn't wheelable - a wheelchair user successfully sued the government for $5000 because the centre wasn't accessible).
Eventually, Canberrans could get vaccinated in the building. It was also used as a walk-in centre for people with COVID-19, allowing them to access minor medical care.
Dr Mathieson said "it was always recognised that [the centre] would have a limited life, but that life could evolve into different things."
The Garran Surge Centre closed on February 28.
It will cost $4 million to dismantle, with parts of the building to be recycled. Another $4 million will go towards revitalising Garran oval.
Used for a few years in a small city, the Garran Surge Centre is a small blip in the worldwide disaster that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it holds important lessons for the next pandemic, "which could be even more unpleasant, more dangerous than COVID", Dr Caldicott said.
"The benefits in putting up a demountable facility like this is only best realised if all the learning points associated with it are taken on board," he said.
The surge centre was "visionary", Dr Mathieson said.
"I've worked all over the world in emergency disaster and development situations. And this was foresight, this was investment," he said.
