The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'We're not meant to win': Why Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is relishing NRL finals clash in Newcastle

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ricky Stuart looks at an elimination final at a sold-out stadium in Newcastle and simply declares: "We're not meant to win".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.