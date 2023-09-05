The Canberra Times
RBA leaves interest rates on hold at Philip Lowe's last stand

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated September 5 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Interest rates remain on hold for a third consecutive month but departing Reserve Bank of Australia boss Philip Lowe has stopped short of declaring victory over inflation following his final rate setting meeting as governor.

