Times Past: September 6, 1976

Caring for the wildlife that gets hurt, sick or orphaned is done by dedicated volunteers who give up their time to make a difference. On this day in 1976, The Canberra Times reported on a woman in Tharwa who was caring for two young and noisy wombats that had been orphaned.
When fire destroyed their cottage at Tharwa in August, Mr and Mrs Phillip Boreham fled to safety with the three most valuable things they could find in the rush: two wombats and a canary.
Wally and Wanda were adopted by the Borehams after the animals were orphaned. Mr Boreham, a ranger with the Department of the Capital Territory, found them in the pouches of their mothers, who had been hit by cars.
"The two of them are like little children around the house the way they look for attention and throw tantrums when one doesn't get the same attention as the other," Mrs Boreham said.
Since the fire, Mr and Mrs Boreham had been supported by community organisations and slowly rebuilding with insurance payments.
A special diet chart, prepared by specialists at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, arrived at the Borehams to help the two wombats get back on a correct and balanced diet.
Mr Boreham's experience in wildlife work had already determined the future of the two wombats. When they would be old enough, they would be sent off to wander and return when they want.
"They are too young to set up a domain, but soon they will be wanting to look around and see the world," Mrs Boreham said.
