Times Past: September 6, 1976

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 6 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 6, 1976.
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 6, 1976.

Caring for the wildlife that gets hurt, sick or orphaned is done by dedicated volunteers who give up their time to make a difference. On this day in 1976, The Canberra Times reported on a woman in Tharwa who was caring for two young and noisy wombats that had been orphaned.

