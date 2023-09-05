The operators of one of Canberra's biggest multi-purpose indoor sport venues is hoping to find a vacant warehouse to relaunch after "millions of litres of water" flooded and destroyed four new basketball courts.
Former Canberra Capital Fiona Hannan and husband Andrew are counting the costs of a leaky fire hydrant, which they had asked the landlord to repair, after it burst in the capital's record cold temperatures in June.
The total cost of damage and repairs is believed to be close to $1 million, with the courts' replacement to cost $750,000. The doors have been shut indefinitely and the lease for the venue has been terminated.
Hannan has called on Basketball ACT to work with their business to ease the pressure on the Belconnen and Tuggeranong facilities, with hope they will be able to find a new home at a vacant warehouse on the south side of Canberra.
ACT government members are aware of the flood while community groups have started the search for a new facility.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Losing The Dome as a multi-purpose sports venue would be another crippling blow to indoor competitions, with some forced to schedule games after 10pm on weeknights to cater to demand.
The Dome was only reopened 12 months ago after laying dormant since 2016, but now south-side sports face an uncertain future.
"We're devastated," Hannan said. "We had been asking for the fire hydrant to be repaired but it wasn't and then we came in one morning and the floors were flooded.
"The fire hydrant had been leaking and it burst overnight on June 21. The courts were quite literally under water, they all moved and they can't be used."
Adding more pain to the situation, the owners of the venue have given the Hannans 14 days to vacate the premises after they were informed they wouldn't be able to pay rent until the courts were repaired.
The Hannans set up their business last year to help ease the pressure on court availability. Basketball ACT officials were invited to tour the facility, but had not tapped into the resource for its competitions despite seeking $30 million in government funding to build more courts in Belconnen.
Basketball ACT says its venue pressure point is north of the lake as Gungahlin expands, but Hannan said they could work together to ensure the sport has plenty of room to thrive.
"Our numbers show that there is demand on the southside and we need more courts down here," Hannan said.
"So let's work together. We've been reaching out all along. Things are moving fast and basketball isn't keeping up.
"We know there is a lack of funding ... we have to change how we operate as a sport to be flexible and strategic. The basketball community deserves government support for an appropriate number of indoor sports. We need to work genuinely and honestly for more opportunities for basketball in all of Canberra."
ACT government officials have been made aware of The Dome situation but it's unclear if they will offer financial assistance or help in the search for a new home.
The state of Canberra's indoor facilities has been a bugbear for sports for several years after a lack of investment and as demand increased.
Basketball ACT is lobbying for $30 million in funding to expand its Belconnen base, while Capital Football has plans to build futsal courts at its new $33.5 million "Home of Football" at Throsby.
The government said it had planned to use new schools as overflow venues for weeknight and weekend sports, but some were unable to be used because of the dimensions required by different sports.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.