The Dome at Fadden closes after 'millions of litres of water' flood basketball courts

Chris Dutton
Chris Dutton
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
The operators of one of Canberra's biggest multi-purpose indoor sport venues is hoping to find a vacant warehouse to relaunch after "millions of litres of water" flooded and destroyed four new basketball courts.

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

