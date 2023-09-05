The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Chynna Marston, Alex Kean to receive punishment from Racing NSW

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 5 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston is set to learn her fate when Racing NSW stewards hand down a punishment for animal neglect on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.