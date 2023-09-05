Former Canberra jockey Chynna Marston is set to learn her fate when Racing NSW stewards hand down a punishment for animal neglect on Wednesday.
Marston was found guilty of eight charges relating to the treatment of retired racehorses and bringing the sport into disrepute at a stewards hearing in Sydney last month.
Marston's fiance Alex Kean was also found guilty of seven charges. The published findings revealed he admitted to stewards he had euthanised a horse with a firearm without consulting a vet before disposing of the carcass in a bonfire.
The findings relate to treatment of horses by the Recycled Racehorses charity at the pair's property in Bowning, near Yass. In denying the charges, Marston said she had stepped down as a director of the organisation in 2021 and is now a volunteer. Kean is currently listed as the chief executive on the charity's website.
The pair did not turn up to the hearing on August 22 and were found guilty despite their absence.
While a lengthy ban is expected to be handed down on Wednesday, it likely won't be the end of the situation.
Marston has vowed to appeal the findings in a formal court and continues to profess her innocence.
The former jockey pleaded not guilty to the initial three charges laid against her and did not enter a plea for the remaining charges that were added at the August hearing she did not attend.
Marston released a 17-minute video following the hearing and posted a 12-minute video on Sunday disputing the allegations.
The ex-jockey was the pin up girl for Canberra racing throughout an apprenticeship before her riding career was cut short following a severe fall in Tumut in 2014. The incident left Marston with a permanent brain injury and epilepsy.
While the recovery ended her riding career, the ex-jockey quickly found her feet as a presenter on Sky Racing. She was stood down from the role when the allegations emerged in June.
Marston remained the face of Canberra racing for a number of years. The Racing NSW findings, however, have tarnished her image and she has not held a formal role for some time.
