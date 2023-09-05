The Papua New Guinea government has accused the ABC of bias and lacking "journalistic integrity" over a Four Corners report critical of a carbon credit project operating in the country.
In a strongly worded statement, PNG's Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Minister Simo Kilepa said claims made in the program were based on "purposely selective and bias [sic] choice of interviews with the predetermined intention to discredit the NIHT project" operating in the New Ireland and East New Britain provinces.
According to the 'Carbon Colonialism' report, which was aired on February 13, there is a "vast chasm" between the promise of the project to use carbon credits to stop exploitative timber harvesting and fund local development and the reality on the ground.
It claimed to have uncovered "environmental devastation" in areas covered by the project as well as shortchanged locals.
But Mr Kilepa strongly rejected the program's claims, saying they had been previously investigated by PNG's Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA), international carbon credit standards organisation VERRA and Australian law firm Baker McKenzie.
"After reviewing all the documentation and after performing multiple interviews with the project stakeholders, these allegations were found to be baseless," the minister said.
"If Four Corners had exercised more journalistic integrity and spoken to the CCDA, the report would have had to be altered.
"However...instead of consulting the national authority on the subject, [Four Corners] chose to slink around PNG and produce a program demonstrating a clear lack of knowledge about how [these] projects work, as well as a general lack of knowledge of PNG's regulatory framework."
Mr Kilepa admitted that unsustainable logging practices were a great challenge and that "a good percentage" of logging, particularly in remote areas, was unauthorised.
But he said the NHIT had set the standard for working with and honoring the rights of traditional landowners, including in the distribution of revenue and community development.
"We see carbon projects like...NHIT as the best way to stop unsustainable logging operations," he said.
READ MORE:
US-based NHIT is considering legal action against the ABC over the Four Corners program.
But the ABC is standing by the story and has rejected the minister's criticisms.
The broadcaster said it undertook "exhaustive research for the program and spoke to dozens of people including many local landowners, human rights lawyers, environmentalists, anthropologists and relevant bodies, companies and NGOs".
Four Corners reporters "witnessed and filmed logging taking place within the project area, and NHIT has not disputed this," the ABC said, adding that it did not seek comment from the CCDA "for numerous reasons, including that [the program] did not make any allegations against" the organisation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.