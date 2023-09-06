Treetops Adventures' newest zipline course at Cape Tribulation is a sight to behold

The Treetops Adventure attraction at Cape Tribulation has been designed to help you slow down and appreciate the forest. Picture supplied

You may have seen the appealing photos of the lush rainforests and tropical beaches of the Daintree, but you'll get a completely different perspective of this world-heritage listed region when you glide through the tree canopies safely attached to a zipline.

The Daintree is one of the oldest forests in the world and at its heart is Cape Tribulation. Known as one of the ultimate destinations for nature lovers, the region now offers yet another reason to visit: Treetops Adventure Zipline Canopy Tour.

General Manager of Treetops Adventure, Nicolas Dansin, said the attraction was not the normal zipline experience.

"Most people think high adrenalin when they think of ziplining, but this has been designed to help you slow down and appreciate the forest. It is a tranquil, peaceful experience where you have time to take in your amazing surroundings."

The two-hour tour is also educational, with the guides taking time to explain the history of the Daintree and its ecology, flora and fauna as you pause on one of the platforms or suspended staircases.

"We build all our own courses at Treetops Adventure, and with this one especially, we have been very careful with our footprint. As the trees grow, we can amend the course to grow with them. It is very much about helping people to appreciate this very special place," he said.

The course comprises ten ziplines of varying lengths which are engineered specifically to provide a tranquil glide through the forest, giving you plenty of time to spot birds, Tree Kangaroos and maybe even a Cassowary.

The highest point of the tour is 15m, but if heights scare you there is no need to worry as you only get an occasional glimpse of the ground through the tree canopy.

The highlight comes towards the end: an eight-metre high enclosed 360-degree viewing platform with views out across the forest and Myall Beach out to the reef.

"Then our guests soar down a 130-metre long dual zipline - so you can fly next to your friend or family member," Mr Dansin said.

"In fact we have had people aged from three to 75 on this course. It is a lot slower paced than many of our other ziplines and that, coupled with the educational aspect, has attracted a very wide range of people in our first year of operation."

Treetops Adventure runs 15 ropes course locations around Australia, each unique as they are based on their surroundings. The Cape Tribulation course is the newest of the sites.

"Naturally all our staff are highly trained, and our courses meet all the required standards and are checked regularly. We design, build and maintain all our courses ourselves," Mr Dansin said.

Getting to Cape Tribulation is an adventure in itself, even before you harness up for the zipline. During the drive of just under three hours north of Cairns, you pass through Port Douglas, Mossman and then catch a car ferry across the Daintree River Ferry, where you can spend the short trip crocodile-spotting. Treetops Adventure is about one hour north of the ferry and is open every day.

You could also choose to bundle your Treetops Adventure with a river cruise to ensure you have the Daintree region covered from all angles.