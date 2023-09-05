It's enough to make you choke on the pretzels as you scrunch yourself up in the middle seat in cattle class.
"We have the most competitive aviation market in the world, bar none," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. He really did (at question time in Parliament).
This will be news to anyone who has flown in Europe or Asia or North America. I don't know enough about Africa or South America but Mr Albanese is not claiming Australia is more competitive than Africa or South America - "in the world, bar none", is the claim.
So let's say you want to fly direct from London to Paris and back in two and a bit weeks' time, leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday.
Your choice according to Expedia is between four airlines (starting with the low-cost Spanish airline, Vueling ($170 return), through EasyJet ($200 return), Air France ($225 return) and up to British Airways ($325 return).)
Oh, and there's the train - three hours city centre to city centre from $612. All in serious, cut-throat competition. British Airways knows that EasyJet is hard on its heels. The budget airline often chooses a city's second airport but more than competes on price.
Or let's try a more obscure route - Dublin to Riga in Latvia. On those dates taken at random, there are seven airlines offering 60 flights, from KLM at $350 return upwards.
The point is not that Europe is better but that competition is fierce. Australia, of course, is a different market. The population is only 25 million people compared with the great European concentrated mass of 746 million people.
But Mr Albanese's assertion still doesn't stand up.
After all, the competition watchdog no less told him it didn't back in June. "The duopoly market structure of the domestic airline industry has made it one of the most highly concentrated industries in Australia, other than natural monopolies," the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission reported.
"The lack of effective competition over the last decade has resulted in underwhelming outcomes for consumers in terms of airfares, reliability of services and customer service."
And that was before the ACCC alleged that Qantas was selling tickets for zombie flights it had already decided not to run. Qantas has not denied the allegation and the early departure of its chief executive Alan Joyce indicates it is not in fighting mode.
It is true that Bonza has entered the Australian market but it is flying routes generally not flown by Qantas. And there is budget JetStar - but JetStar is part of Qantas.
Rex is nimble but complains that Qantas tries to squash it whenever it takes on a route.
"They've moved into a number of routes in order to try and punish us for going into the domestic airline business to try and undermine our finances so that we're weak and therefore can't compete," Rex's deputy chairman John Sharp said on the ABC.
He cited as an example Rex's new flights from Broken Hill - which he said prompted Qantas to move in.
"Immediately when they moved into Broken Hill, we lost money on it and continue to do so. And of course, Qantas lost money too, but it's a ripple in the pond for them whereas it's a big wave for us."
So Mr Albanese' assertion doesn't ring true. Anyone with experience of European flying will snort at it. The ACCC's hard evidence demolishes it.
Alan Joyce has served Qantas well - its shareholders that is.
He steered the airline through the unprecedented turbulence of the pandemic. Qantas turned a loss of $860 million in 2021-22 into a profit of $1.7bn in the last financial year.
But what's good for shareholders isn't always good for passengers - and voters. Or prime ministers who get too cosy with companies - and Labor prime ministers at that.
