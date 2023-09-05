The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Anthony Albanese's claim Australia has the most competitive aviation market in the world is rubbish

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Departing. After a flight over Canberra, Qantas's last Boeing 747 flight from Canberra. Pictdure by Jamila Toderas
Departing. After a flight over Canberra, Qantas's last Boeing 747 flight from Canberra. Pictdure by Jamila Toderas

It's enough to make you choke on the pretzels as you scrunch yourself up in the middle seat in cattle class.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.