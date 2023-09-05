The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

On September 9 and 10, 2023 are markets and shows

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristoper Patston-Gill, left, Dave Collins, Rylan Howard and Michael Jordan are in Spamalot. Picture supplied
Kristoper Patston-Gill, left, Dave Collins, Rylan Howard and Michael Jordan are in Spamalot. Picture supplied

The Little Burley Market

At this new Saturday gourmet food and artisan market by the lake on Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes you can browse stalls containing a variety of arts and crafts from local artists. You can also tuck into something delicious while listening to live local talent. It's next on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8am to 1pm. See: thelittleburleymarket.com.au

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.