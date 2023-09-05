In conjunction with the Dust Collectors exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, the artists and their friends invite you to join them for an afternoon of rockin' good tunes by Dirtbag, the Lonely One from Captains Flat. He is a one-man rock-n-roll band from Captains Flat, a mysterious figure tutored by Chad Morgan and Dee Dee Ramone who endorses Supro guitars and Savage amplification. The show is on at Tuggeranong Arts Centre on Saturday, September 9 at 1.30pm. Free, all welcome. Children under 18 are to be accompanied by an adult. Bookings: trybooking.com