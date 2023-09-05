At this new Saturday gourmet food and artisan market by the lake on Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes you can browse stalls containing a variety of arts and crafts from local artists. You can also tuck into something delicious while listening to live local talent. It's next on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 8am to 1pm. See: thelittleburleymarket.com.au
The French Taunter, the Knights Who Say "Ni", the Black Knight - all these crazy characters and more feature in Free-Rain's production of the musical based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Join King Arthur and his faithful servant Patsy on their quest. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, various dates and times until September 24, 2023. See: theq.net.au
In conjunction with the Dust Collectors exhibition at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, the artists and their friends invite you to join them for an afternoon of rockin' good tunes by Dirtbag, the Lonely One from Captains Flat. He is a one-man rock-n-roll band from Captains Flat, a mysterious figure tutored by Chad Morgan and Dee Dee Ramone who endorses Supro guitars and Savage amplification. The show is on at Tuggeranong Arts Centre on Saturday, September 9 at 1.30pm. Free, all welcome. Children under 18 are to be accompanied by an adult. Bookings: trybooking.com
The Harmonie German Club's Spring German Markets offer a variety of boutique stalls as well as German food such as homemade cakes, deli goods and groceries. The markets also sell beer, wine and other beverages with a special pop-up beer bar to indulge in a tasty breakfast beverage. There is a stall cooking fresh German sausages, a free jumping castle for the kids, live music entertainment and a roving accordionist. The markets are on Sunday, September 19 from 9am to 1pm.
