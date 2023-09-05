Qantas has failed its customers in so many ways, large and small.
I had occasion to complain about an incident on a Qantas flight to Perth. It took several emails to the company before I received a reply.
Finally I received two passes to the Qantas Club - a big deal. I accepted that would have to suffice.
Then I realised that the passes were only valid for two or three months, I can't remember which.
At the price of Qantas airfares it was highly unlikely that I would fly again in such a short period.
I effectively received no compensation at all.
I am delighted to see Mr Joyce leave Qantas. He has dragged an airline with a wonderful international reputation into the mire while receiving an obscene salary with obscene bonuses in the process.
Claims that the Albanese government "misread the public sentiment on Qantas" are spot-on.
If, for many years, you have been feted for free as a VIP client in the Qantas Chairman's Lounge and enjoyed priority booking and problem-solving services, losing touch with the public's costly flying experiences and the accompanying angst is more than a passing perception that will not be erased by Alan Joyce's earlier-than-expected departure this week.
The bullying tactics of Qantas in forcing REX Airlines out of some regional centres is the oldest trick in the book.
Major players in any industry with predatory pricing and other tactics can afford to run at a loss for a time to push out competition.
It is interesting that when the boot is on the other foot Qantas has used its influence as the national carrier with the government in stopping Qatar Airlines from competing.
Is there really an ACCC?
The sale of tickets on cancelled Qantas flights? So what's new?
For the past two years and again next January, when I travel from Canberra to either Sydney or Melbourne with Qantas to connect with my international flight, the flights I originally booked from Canberra have always been cancelled months before the actual flight.
I have then been transferred to less desirable flights, and in some cases, moved to economy class after paying business class fares from Canberra to my destination. This gives a bad meaning to the Spirit of Australia.
John Davenport (Letters, September 4) seeks to pass my fellow maroon wearing rednecks and I onto another (presumably God's) Country; and incorporate New Zealand into the Commonwealth.
Perhaps having a greater proportion of the workforce with a culture of "sex before seven" might indeed serve to alleviate late afternoon traffic issues on the way home from work.
Or it may in fact just delay them. This is deserving of an inquiry.
I wonder what (my fellow maroon supporter) Walter Sofronoff KC is doing this week?
A big thank you to Suzette Searle for letting readers know (Letters, August 30) about our national floral emblem; the golden wattles currently in flower at our Arboretum and on Cork Oak Road. And I will check it out as its good news to me.
It was also excellent to see 20 primary schools in Canberra planted wattles last Friday, National Wattle Day. Well done everyone. And may this outstanding effort continue.
Doug Hurst (Letters, August 30) opposes the need for a Voice embedded in the constitution, suggesting there is no need to change (presumably because everything is working fine) and all Australians are all equal.
Perhaps Mr Hurst would like to explain how we are all equal when statistics show Indigenous Australians are likely to die a decade younger than the general population, Indigenous women are more at risk during childbirth and Indigenous children are more at risk of infant mortality.
Perhaps, too, he could explain how are we all equal when Indigenous youths are statistically more likely to go to jail than to go to university, when people in Indigenous communities are twice as likely to commit suicide as anywhere else and the rate of disease and disadvantage is far higher than elsewhere.
There are many other people expressing views similar to Mr Hurst's, egged on by the diversions and disinformation being promoted by the "no" campaign.
To them I ask: Imagine if it was the attempted genocide of your people, the theft of your land, the erasure of your culture and way of life, the loss of your wealth, your basic human rights and the removal of your children, would you still argue that you don't deserve a voice in matters that affect you?
Or, are you content that we continue to tell Indigenous Australians what's best for them, as we have done for the past 235 years, and nothing changes?
I agree with Father Day and Dr Shroot that the ACT government allowing "small amounts of dangerous drugs for personal use" is very worrying.
I was a volunteer with a well-known charity for 15 years and have seen the way drugs can destroy users' lives, and all too often those of their children.
We would get requests for help with food "for two adults and two (or more) children". When we arrived there were often no children in sight. "Oh, they're staying with grandma tonight".
It often became obvious that they lived with Grandma, if they were lucky. The ones who lived at home usually did not look very well cared for.
Legalising drugs might stop users lying, cheating and stealing to get their "fixes", but it certainly will not cure their addictions. The best solution would be to empower the police to deal harshly with those they catch dealing.
What hope is there for good governance at any level in this country when one of the parties that has the votes to determine what gets passed or rejected refuses to listen to expert advice?
That is the situation we are in with the Greens federally and in the ACT when it comes to rental housing. There isn't an expert in the land who hasn't rejected the Greens' proposed rental freeze as counter productive.
At best it might help a few renters in the short term but it won't solve the supply problem and will probably leave all renters worse off in the long run.
The Greens, it would seem, would rather chase a few votes with populist policies, that in fact are bad ideas, than actually contribute to good outcomes for the country.
When it comes to their rent-freeze policy it can't even be said that they're sacrificing the good to chase the perfect.
If the answer is that ratepayers have to pay tens of millions of dollars for a new stadium then maybe we are asking the wrong question.
It would be nice to have a new, retractable roof stadium that would bring top level rugby, soccer and acts such as Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney to Canberra.
It also would be nice to have a first-class convention centre. Countless business case studies have shown that as stand alone facilities they are not viable. But do they have to be stand alone?
Couldn't they be developed as part of a new entertainment and business innovation precinct? Canberra Airport couldn't attract investment as a standalone facility, but it could as part of Brindabella Park.
Marvel Stadium in Melbourne wasn't developed as a standalone facility, but as part of the Docklands development. Maybe if Andrew Barr's economic development directorate could be pressed to do more than pushing up tulips we could have the new facilities Canberra needs without bankrupting the ratepayers.
Whoever wrote the headline for The Canberra Times editorial (August 31) "A Voice needs to be sold with clarity" seems to have confused the editorial for an advertisement.
There is nothing to be "sold". The referendum is for all Australians to support respect and recognition for the Indigenous peoples of this continent.
Voting "yes" on the referendum is a necessary but not sufficient step to understanding and reconciliation as outlined in the Uluru statement from the heart.
The solution is simple. Vote "yes" for respect and recognition of the first peoples of our continent.
I have a dream that one day on Capital Hill the Indigenous representatives constituting the Voice can sit at the table of brotherhood as equals. I hope October 14 will brings that closer.
It is striking that the very circumstances that the First Nations people are requesting in the Voice - to be respected, to be listened to and get a fair go - is exactly what women have been fighting for. Women of Australia should identify with the call for a "yes" vote and vote accordingly.
Re Letters, September 4. No, Penelope Upward, I did not say "our flag is from a foreign country". I said the Union Jack in the corner of our flag was the flag of a foreign country. However, Felicity Chivas's letter reminds me some would like to see the Union Jack removed from our flag because of its Christian roots rather than its foreignness.
My perusal of The Canberra Times of Sunday, September 3 failed to detect any panegyric to the Matildas. Copies of that edition may become very valuable as people come to appreciate its virtual uniqueness. Those copies may become collector's items.
We live in Ainslie and Braddon and when we go to Canberra Centre our mobility scooter flags are being stolen by brainless idiots. By law we have to have one as the idiots driving cars are not giving way at road crossings.
What can we do in Canberra? It's a nanny state. I will never vote Labor anymore
So Mr Dutton would - as Prime Minister - have another referendum to simply recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution. But without the Voice. Typical. Ignore what Indigenous people asked for and come up with something "we" think is better for them.
Peter Dutton's latest suggestion of a second referendum is yet another example of acting for rather than acting with Indigenous Australians. He just doesn't get it.
Mr Dutton's referendum proposal is just political hypocrisy and cynicism.
Possibly the only way for the "yes" vote to get up is for Dutton and Albanese to debate each other before a panel of journalists in the last week of the campaign. It would add interest and expose any misinformation.
Dutton has flagged a second referendum if the Voice fails. I would have thought he would flag a policy to resolve the housing crisis. How unlucky in leaders are we?
