AHH, spring. 'Tis the season for regrowth, warmers days, the footy finals and ... cleaning. The calendar flipping over to September often motivates us to shuffle out of hibernation and after a sluggish winter, come to terms with the need to clean.
But where do you start? Whether it's over a day or a weekend, there are plenty of ways you can get on track to a cleaner home.
1. Clean the cleaners
Before you start your big spring clean, make sure your equipment is cleaned and ready to go.
Of particular importance is a clean sponge. This germiest of items should be given a quick bleach bath (one part bleach, nine parts water).
2. Top down
Start cleaning at the top - both your house and each room within it. By tidying, dusting, cleaning and then vacuuming - in that order - you will ensure you won't need a do-over with the floor being the last surface to be cleaned.
3. Begin in the bedroom
Start your cleaning routine where you spend the most time - your bedroom.
As well as being a hotbed for bodily detritus, such as skin cells, hair, sweat, this is also where anything you've picked up during the day (pollen, dirt or dust) can end up. Together with a good spring clean, you should clean your sheets once a week and use a mattress protector, which should also be washed, but slightly less often.
4. Lighten up
An extension of the top-down concept is remembering to clean the light fittings and ceiling fan blades. Remove the parts you can and wash with warm soapy water. Fixed fittings can be wiped with a damp cloth.
5. It's curtains
Quite often the least likely item to get cleaned. Some curtains will require dry cleaning (heavy or particularly delicate materials, lined curtains), others can be put in the washing machine (after removing any hooks).
If you can remove cushion covers from your couch, they can also be given a whirl in the washer.
6. Use it or lose it
If you come across items - be it sporting gear, musical instruments or clothes - that you haven't used in the past 12 months, it may be time to move them on, or pass them onto a new owner via your nearest op shop.
