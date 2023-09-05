The $600,000 Melbourne Cup is in town, trailed by a security guard, as Canberrans get the chance to hold the fabled trophy for the first time in more than a decade.
While the 18-carat-gold cup visited a private function in the national capital last year, this week is the first time in more that a decade that Canberra has hosted a leg of the official Melbourne Cup tour, staged by the Victoria Racing Club, letting the general public get their (gloved) hands on a piece of history.
The cup, which weighs 3.8 kilos, including 1.65 kilos of gold, on Tuesday visited the ponies and participants at Pegasus Riding for the Disabled at Holt and then the Canberra Southern Cross Club at Woden.
It will also be at The Dock pub on the Kingston Foreshore from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, with plenty of opportunity for selfies before it goes to the owner of the winning horse of this year's Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November.
Pegasus participant Jaimi Bingley, who has autism, got to hold the cup after parading her pony during a special gathering to welcome the trophy as well as Melbourne Cup ambassador Don Gleeson, a former chief steward for Racing Victoria, in Holt on Tuesday.
"It was pretty heavy - but bloody awesome," Jamie, 31, said.
Victoria Racing Club spokesman Jackson Parker said a record 99 national and international communities applied to be part of this year's Melbourne Cup tour, with 41 destinations ultimately chosen, including Canberra.
"This year's cup, I believe, arrived in 44 small pieces of gold from the Newcrest mine in Orange, NSW," he said. "It takes about 250 hours [to make], where they'll smelt it down, they spin it, polish it, and finish it all up."
Each of the three Melbourne Cup events in Canberra are also fundraising for Pegasus, which provides equine therapy to mainly children but also adults with disabilities.
The Canberra visit was coordinated by Alex Steedman, now head of racing operations at Racing and Sports, but was once a student at Holt Primary, who would fundraise for Pegasus by organising sausage sizzles and mufti days, inspired by his mum Cherie who was a volunteer with the horse-based charity.
"We're really hoping that the Melbourne Cup over the next two days can help us generate some genuinely meaningful funds for Pegasus," he said, on Tuesday.
Part of the fundraising will be Racing and Sports' data visualisation of the "Greatest Melbourne Cup Never Run" at the Southern Cross Club on Tuesday evening and The Dock at 7:30pm on Wednesday.
RAS has used racing data from the first Melbourne Cup on 1861 to create a hypothetical Melbourne Cup video featuring all the best previous winners of the race and there will be a charity sweep at both venues.
Mr Gleeson, 75, meanwhile, who officiated at 30 Melbourne Cups, said his favourite was the 2002 Melbourne Cup won by Media Puzzle, ridden by Damien Oliver who was grieving the death of his older brother Jason, also a jockey, in a training accident in the week leading to the race.
"After the race it was most unusual, usually people are throwing champagne glasses in the air and screaming and yelling for the winner. But that day, they stood and applauded what was just a magnificent racing moment and a magnificent sporting moment," he said.
