The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The X-Files: Fight the Future will screen at the NFA's Arc Cinema

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Duchovny, left and Gillian Anderson star in The X-Files. Picture supplied
David Duchovny, left and Gillian Anderson star in The X-Files. Picture supplied

For three decades, the truth has been out there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.