Australia's best hockey players are coming to Canberra in November. Now, the focus has turned to luring the world's best to the city.
The Canberra Times can reveal the National Hockey Centre in Lyneham will host the finals of this year's Hockey One season, the national domestic tournament featuring current and future Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.
The event marks the first time since 2016 a national tournament will be played in the city and has been celebrated as a major coup for the region.
Hockey ACT, however, won't stop there and chief executive Rob Sheekey declared the organisation has set its sights on hosting international hockey.
A Test match hasn't been played in Canberra since 2013, and it's a drought officials are looking to end.
Sheekey must clear a number of hurdles to make it happen, with the ageing facilities at Lyneham requiring an update to be brought back up to international standard.
Hockey ACT has received funding for new lights, however they remain in negotiations with the ACT government regarding a pitch upgrade.
"It is disappointing [the pitch is no longer up to international standard]," Sheekey said. "We've always been proud of the facility we've got here in Canberra. With regulation changes and ageing facilities, we haven't been able to attract those events and the top teams to Canberra. This is a good start and hopefully beyond the Hockey One finals more events will be coming through with some upgrades.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to showcase the facilities we have here in Canberra and to put Canberra back on the national stage for hockey."
The men's and women's Hockey One semi-finals will be played on Saturday, November 25 before the finals on Sunday, November 26.
The Canberra women progressed to the semi-finals of the inaugural competition in 2019 before the men also reached that game last year.
The Chill is determined to return to the finals this season and play for a title in front of their home fans.
The side has been dealt a major blow with veteran goalkeeper Andrew Charter ruled out of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The impact has been softened by the signing of a number of international stars, including Indian Rupinder Pal Singh.
The Hockey One season will play a key role in Australian selection ahead of next year's Paris Olympics and league chief Sash Herceg is confident the finals will inspire the next generation of Canberra players.
"Having the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras qualified for the 2024 Olympics and knowing lots of those players will actually be likely playing in Canberra in late November is a fantastic opportunity for the locals to come out and support not only their own stars but Hockeyroos and Kookaburras as well," Herceg said.
