Icon Water has urged people worried about brown water coming out of taps to get in touch.
Sediment has been shaken up in drinking water pipes in Gunghalin and Belconnen. The water company says the water remains clean but if people are worried, they should call.
"If you are experiencing that brown water, you should call 6248 3111," a spokesperson said.
The problem hasn't affected all of the houses in the areas because it depends on the exact route which water takes to a home through different pipes.
The shake-up of the sediment was caused when maintenance was done on the reservoir in Higgins. A faster flow of water sent cloudy water to some homes.
The spokesperson said that the sediment in pipes should settle quickly, within an hour in some cases and not as long as over days.
It's the normal sediment in the pipes.
