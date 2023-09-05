Icon Water brings good news as tests show water in some areas like Charnwood and Nicholls is back to normal.
While most areas had begun getting clear water again on Tuesday afternoon, there was "a bit" of brown water left at Casey.
The water supplier's spokesperson said their call centre had not received any calls from residents overnight or on Wednesday.
Icon Water expects to give a full update after crews working on the issue report their progress later in the morning.
Residents in Belconnen and Gungahlin who are concerned about their water because of discolouration have been advised to call Icon Water's call centre as it could be an issue specific to their supply.
"They should call us because their house might be experiencing any range of issues, they might not be in a section of the network that is affected by this, it might be stormwater that has kind of infiltrated or their localised plumbing," the supplier's spokesperson said.
Icon Water on Tuesday urged people worried about the non-potable water coming out of taps to get in touch.
Sediment has been shaken up in drinking water pipes in Gungahlin and Belconnen.
The water company says the water remains clean but if people are worried, they should call.
"If you are experiencing that brown water, you should call 6248 3111," a spokesperson said.
The problem hasn't affected all of the houses in the areas because it depends on the exact route which water takes to a home through different pipes.
The shake-up of the sediment was caused when maintenance was done on the reservoir in Higgins. A faster flow of water sent cloudy water to some homes.
The spokesperson said that the sediment in pipes should settle quickly, within an hour in some cases and not as long as over days.
It's the normal sediment in the pipes.
