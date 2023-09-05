The Canberra Times
Cloudy or brown water in Canberra taps should be temporary

Steve Evans
Bageshri Savyasachi
By Steve Evans, and Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 6 2023 - 10:11am, first published September 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Icon water's Googong reservoiir. Picture by Karleen Minney.
Icon water's Googong reservoiir. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Icon Water brings good news as tests show water in some areas like Charnwood and Nicholls is back to normal.

