Jamal Fogarty says Ricky Stuart made the call to move Jack Wighton to the centres

By George Clarke
Updated September 5 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:30pm
Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty says coach Ricky Stuart didn't seek his advice before moving Dally M-winning five-eighth Jack Wighton to the centres on the eve of the finals series.

