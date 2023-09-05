The deconstruction of the Garran Surge Centre which began on Tuesday will remove the most prominent reminder of the COVID-19 years in Canberra.
While this does not mean the pandemic is over, the move to restore and upgrade the Garran Oval is evidence the ACT is continuing to return to the "old normal" after one of the most tumultuous periods in its history.
Built at a cost of about $14 million in just over a month, the centre was commissioned to augment hospital capacity in anticipation of a surge in coronavirus cases.
When it was announced on April 9, 2020, 84 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these nine, or just over 10 per cent, were in hospital.
There was a palpable fear within the government and the community that, if predictions of tens of thousands of cases proved correct, local health services would be overwhelmed. It was also understood that if COVID spread in Australia as quickly as it had in Europe, Britain and the US, hospitals in Sydney and Melbourne would not be able to absorb additional patients from the ACT.
Canberra was, in short, on its own.
As a result of the swift action by the Barr government, working closely with Aspen Medical, the centre was open in just 37 days. That was a remarkable achievement which added an additional 44 beds.
Fortunately it had become apparent by late May that massive outbreaks on the scale of New York, London and Milan were no longer likely due to high levels of community compliance with lockdown laws, social distancing and the like.
By the end of that month there had been no new cases in Canberra for more than three weeks and authorities were coming to the view that it was unlikely to be used for COVID patients.
And, even though case numbers were to surge again later that year and in 2021, local authorities were able manage them within the existing healthcare framework.
That turned out to be fortunate given a review by Canberra Health Services in late 2021, but not made public until March 2023, revealed the surge centre was not fit for purpose and that another $60,000 to $75,000 would have to be spent to bring it up to scratch.
Although Canberra Health Services reportedly did not provide the Health Minister or the Chief Minister with a copy of the adverse report it is not known whether one or both of them were briefed on the findings.
What is known is the government did attempt to revise the narrative by subsequently claiming the centre was never intended to provide ward facilities for overnight stays or to serve as an intensive care unit.
This unnecessary obfuscation simply highlighted the fact that at the height of the crisis in 2021 Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith may not have been as across the detail of what was happening on her watch as she should have been.
While, if this was the case, it is regrettable and unfortunate, it should not be allowed to detract from the commendable alacrity with which the ACT government was able to act in response to a crisis that caught many much larger and well resourced jurisdictions around the world off guard.
If the centre had been required for patient care it could have been brought up to speed relatively cheaply and certainly quite quickly.
Happily, the only time many thousands of Canberrans ever visited the centre was to receive COVID vaccinations.
During still very uncertain times, it became a place of hope rather than a place of crisis.
For people who live nearby and sacrificed their oval, the demolition and recycling of the buildings will be welcome. Grass will regrow and the surge centre will become a memory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.