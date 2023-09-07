Jeanne (Blanche Gardin) is really determined to change the world. She brilliantly develops a self-powered sea cleaning machine but during the ceremonial launch, broadcast live, Jeanne jumps in the water to "save" her huge invention from sinking into the sea. After this widely televised fiasco, all her investors pull out and she faces bankruptcy. She has no other choice but to pay back what she owes and reluctantly agrees with her brother to sell the family apartment in Lisbon. At the airport, she runs into Jean, a whimsical and somewhat intrusive former high school classmate who might just be able to help her love herself again. The film is in French with English subtitles.
In this action thriller, a man driven by a vendetta is up against a fearless and monstrous outlaw. He crosses paths with a seasoned female officer who gets involved in the battle. The film is in Hindi with English subtitles.
From writer-director-star Nia Vardalos comes the third instalment in this intermittent movie comedy series (the first was released in 2002, the second came out in 2016). The Portokalos family - including Toula (Vardalos) and her husband Ian (John Corbett) - travel to a family reunion in Greece after the death of Gus, Toula's father (the actor who played him, Michael Constantine, died in 2021 and, presumably out of respect and appreciation, his role was not recast). Produced by Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, the film also stars Lainie Kazan and Andrea Martin.
In this animated reboot, the Turtle brothers' new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads.
This mockumentary has best friends Amos (Ben Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon) working as drama instructors at a rundown camp. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), the friends and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.