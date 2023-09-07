The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Check out the latest movies to hit the cinemas this week

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
September 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Picture supplied
A scene from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Picture supplied

Everybody Loves Jeanne (M, 97 minutes): 

Jeanne (Blanche Gardin) is really determined to change the world. She brilliantly develops a self-powered sea cleaning machine but during the ceremonial launch, broadcast live, Jeanne jumps in the water to "save" her huge invention from sinking into the sea. After this widely televised fiasco, all her investors pull out and she faces bankruptcy. She has no other choice but to pay back what she owes and reluctantly agrees with her brother to sell the family apartment in Lisbon. At the airport, she runs into Jean, a whimsical and somewhat intrusive former high school classmate who might just be able to help her love herself again. The film is in French with English subtitles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.