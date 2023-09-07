Jeanne (Blanche Gardin) is really determined to change the world. She brilliantly develops a self-powered sea cleaning machine but during the ceremonial launch, broadcast live, Jeanne jumps in the water to "save" her huge invention from sinking into the sea. After this widely televised fiasco, all her investors pull out and she faces bankruptcy. She has no other choice but to pay back what she owes and reluctantly agrees with her brother to sell the family apartment in Lisbon. At the airport, she runs into Jean, a whimsical and somewhat intrusive former high school classmate who might just be able to help her love herself again. The film is in French with English subtitles.