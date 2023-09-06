"I don't have a drone and probably won't ever have one, although I don't have anything against them as such," writes Sue. "My son has one which he envisages using for work when he has his licence and they afford opportunities to see, and photograph, things that may not otherwise be possible for most of us, such as your own experience with the whales. My concern about drones is the potential invasion of privacy. Do you really want to be visible to everyone when you are chilling out in the backyard on the weekend? I doubt that I can effectively declare the air space above my property a no fly zone. Like most of our inventions, the drone itself is not the problem. It is what we do with it."