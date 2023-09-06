This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
My mate Frenchy is a mad keen trainspotter who'll drive for days to the most remote and god-forsaken places just to watch an ore train trundle by.
He's also a plane nerd, often glued to the Flightradar24 app on his phone when he should be outside helping in the garden.
Some time ago, he noticed unusual traffic into and out of Avalon airport near Geelong. They were RAAF VIP flights, and that piqued his interest because, as nice as Geelong is, it isn't exactly brimming with VIPs. He checked the electorate map and there it was - Corio. The seat occupied by the Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles.
Frenchy wasn't the only one to notice. Someone else had also kept an eye on air traffic around Avalon and told the Greens, who dug a bit further and discovered the Deputy PM had clocked up a huge travel bill - $3.6 million - on RAAF flights since winning government in May last year. Efforts to have him reveal details of those flights have been resisted on security grounds and now the Greens and the Coalition are demanding the government be more transparent about the flights.
Echidna wonders if there's an entirely plausible reason behind them. Perhaps the Qantas flights he could have taken had been pre-cancelled. Maybe Avalon's Chairman's Lounge was, you know, a bit lacking, if not totally absent. Or the business class section in the small turboprops not quite up to scratch. Who knows if one's required to carry their own golf clubs to check-in at this middling regional hub. Oh, the indignity.
Geelong has bipartisan form when it comes to eye-wateringly expensive aerial transfers. Wanting to avoid the hoi-polloi on that excruciatingly dull drive along the Princes Highway from Melbourne in 2014, Liberal grande dame Bronnie Bishop infamously hired a helicopter for the 80km trip to attend a party function - at a cost of $5000 to taxpayers.
Even now in opposition, the Coalition has to tread warily. When opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie in question time on Monday pressed Marles about taking his golf clubs on RAAF flights, the Deputy PM pointed out testily that Peter Dutton had requested special flights to attend Matildas matches. Hello? For a moment, the background harrumphing in the chamber sounded like feeding time at the piggery.
It got me thinking about a possibly apocryphal story about a legendary TV producer who insisted his reporters take the train to the outer suburbs once a week to hear the concerns of "the string bags", those ordinary folk carrying home their shopping on public transport.
Imagine the dose of reality our politicians would get if, instead of those stage-managed circuses they love so much, they were actually forced to listen to people, to mix it with real folk on buses, on trams, on trains and even on planes, assuming they hadn't been cancelled.
Yes, yes, we know it will never happen. We know the PM isn't allowed to drive himself, which is why he's clueless when asked the price of fuel. We know the Deputy PM is a Very Important Person, who has our best interests at heart when he's playing golf overseas. And we know Peter Dutton is flat out like a lizard drinking saying no to everything and deserves - absolutely deserves - a seat on a publicly owned private jet whenever there's an important football match to attend.
And, yes, we also know the plane spotters out there like Frenchy will continue keeping a close eye on our fleet of VIP jets and where and when they are flying. Good on them. In their small way they're helping to keep the bastards honest.
