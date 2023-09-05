Players for Canberra's home team, with partners by their side, walked the "green carpet" on Tuesday night ready to celebrate the season in splendid black tie.
Several athletes received recognition through honourable awards for their performances and hard work at Presentation Night 2023 at the National Convention Centre.
Canberra Raiders forward Joe Tapine capped off another season by taking home the Meninga Medal as the club's best player this year.
While Sebastian Kris fell just short of the Meninga Medal, he wouldn't go home empty-handed after being awarded the NRL Coaches Award.
Retiring captain Jarrod Croker, who ended his final season with a terrific 300-game milestone, also received a special tribute.
Raiders rookie Hohepa Puru won the first award of the night, the Geoff Caldwell Welfare and Education Award.
Dual code star Georgia Willey was also recognised as the inaugural winner of the NRLW Junior Representative Player of the Year Award.
With two matches remaining in the National Rugby League Women's season, the Player of the Year was not announced on Tuesday and will be awarded at the end of their regular season.
