Ian Warden: Good luck finding a 'no' song to match John Farnham's You're The Voice 'yes' anthem

By Ian Warden
Updated September 6 2023 - 10:01am, first published 8:26am
The news spotlight being trained on John Farnham's greatest hit You're The Voice and the "yes" campaign ad using his 1986 version of that song-anthem reminds us what a planetshakingly wonderful instrument his singing voice was in its heyday.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

