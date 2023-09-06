Prominent Indigenous academic Marcia Langton has rejected Peter Dutton's proposal for a second referendum, saying it will "serve no purpose".
The Opposition Leader on Sunday told Sky News his party would send Australians back to the polls to vote on Indigenous recognition in the constitution should the October 14 Voice referendum fail and the Coalition were re-elected.
Speaking at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Prof Langton joined a growing number of voices criticising the watered down proposal that would cut out a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body from the plan.
"There's no point in a second referendum, because it's not what we want," she said.
"The other matter is that it will serve no purpose. We asked for recognition through a Voice, combining the symbolic and the practical, to give us both dignity and a sense of empowerment and responsibility in matters that affect us."
In her address, Professor Langton also accused the "no" campaign of "conning" Australians into believing a Voice to Parliament would be ineffective in improving the lives of First Nations peoples.
"Australian voters have been deceived by the 'no' case and by the relentless negativity and conned into believing that the referendum proposal will not lead to better outcomes," she said.
"Where are the solutions from the 'no' case?
"They want you to accept more of the same old failure."
Professor Langton, who co-authored the report that laid out how a Voice to Parliament would operate with fellow Indigenous academic Tom Calma, emphasised the significance of a constitutionality enshrined advisory body.
She said at least four Indigenous consultative bodies have been abolished "on political whims".
"With each election, the advances we make are swept away and new and far too often inappropriate policies are replacing them with policies in which we have had little or no say," she said.
