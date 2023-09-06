An Education Directorate official left out information in a briefing document which recommended a more expensive contract be selected for a modernisation project at Campbell Primary School, the ACT Integrity Commission has heard.
The official, given the pseudonym John Green, wrote a brief on June 22, 2020, for the Education Directorate Director-General Katy Haire which recommended Lendlease be awarded a contract for the project because of "stronger proven track record" outweighing a "weaker design submission".
This was despite the bid being about $900,000 more expensive and scoring lower for design compared to a tender from Manteena.
Mr Green told a public examination he thought Lendlease was a better contractor but that Manteena had submitted a better tender based on the criteria.
"This is not the decision I would have made but this is the decision that I was told needed to be made. So I was providing a brief to enable that decision to be made," he said.
The brief did not include the fact that a first evaluation team had found Manteena's bid to outscore Lendlease's bid and that a second team who evaluated best and final offers had narrowed the scores but also found Manteena's tender to be ahead on the criteria.
The note did not include mention of pressure from the construction union to not select Manteena for the project, the Commission heard.
Counsel assisting the Commissioner Callan O'Neill said: "That reason is the true, honest reason why this minute needed to be prepared, that is because you understood the unions had a problem with Manteena."
Mr Green said: "yes, counsel."
Mr Green said that in writing the note, he alluded to the real reason that Lendlease was being recommended by mentioning the Secure Local Jobs code "a few more times than probably was really necessary".
The brief noted that an intellectual property payment would go to the tenderers.
Mr Green said because the territory would own both of the designs, Lendlease would be able to overcome deficiencies in its design by using elements of Manteena's design.
He said the design and final cost could be refined in phase two of contract negotiations, after entering into phase one.
He said he did not speak to Ms Haire between sending the brief on June 22, 2020, and her reaching a decision on June 25, 2020.
"By this stage I was totally over it so I was writing a brief to get this one off my plate because I was sick of Campbell," Mr Green said.
The ACT Integrity Commission is investigating whether public officials within the ACT Education Directorate failed to exercise their official functions honestly and/or impartially when making recommendations and decisions regarding the Campbell Primary School modernisation project between 2019 and 2020.
The hearing continues.
