The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Australia's economy grows but real incomes going backwards

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The economy has slumped into a per person recession amid a sharp downturn in growth which has coincided with a big influx of migrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.