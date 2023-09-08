Tennis anyone? Along the trail are several other historic sites which reflect the much more recent 170-year European history of the area. One of these locations is the remnants (only post holes and part of a fireplace remain) of a hut that local identity Jack Maloney built in 1905. Along with other locals, Maloney trapped rabbits, collected wild honey and caught brumbies (which were subsequently broken in and sold to the Australian army). Just down the hill from "the house that Jack built" is a flat piece of land that Maloney gifted to the small community for a tennis court. The court's heyday was between the two world wars. Today, after decades of neglect, but for an interpretative sign, you'd never guess it was once a popular social sporting and meeting place.