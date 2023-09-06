By the time Canberra dancer Liz Lea was diagnosed with endometriosis, it was too late to have children.
"I find myself at 53, I haven't been able to have children because of this condition, and there are long term impacts for me mentally," she said.
She had sought help for serious period pain when she was younger, but was put on the pill and accepted the pain as part of daily life.
Ms Lea said she was shocked to find out at age 40 her endometriosis was so severe that part of her bowel needed to be removed.
She is one of what researchers suspect are many women who are misdiagnosed, misunderstood or not taken seriously by the medical profession, because of an inherent bias - or medical misogyny.
Every year an estimated 2000 to 4000 Australians die, and 21,000 experience serious injuries, because of diagnostic errors Australian National University researchers say.
ANU academics will be discussing the reasons biological females are incorrectly diagnosed at a panel event on Thursday night at The Street Theatre, called "Lost in diagnosis".
Vulnerable people are more likely to feel dismissed by the health care system, ANU communication expert Dr Mary Dahm said.
"[Women] often feel unheard, or like their symptoms are being dismissed. There's often a different significance that women attach to their symptoms that their doctors don't really feel are significant," she said.
"Women are often judged by the way that they talk and how they present and what they look like."
Canberra physician and panel moderator, Dr Amy Coopes, said one of their patients is in a dire health situation because "of a host of reasons, many of which I believe ... to be pretty well-rooted in misogyny".
"She's presented really, really late, She's been diagnosed with something very, very serious, really because she was fobbed off by a series of other doctors," they said.
Some patients with chronic or unexplained symptoms can be dismissed as "malingering" or being acopic, meaning they are unable to cope, Dr Coopes said.
This is a common experience for people with pelvic pain or endometriosis, the doctor said.
A big issue for women and other minorities is around what significance is attached to symptoms, Dr Dahm said.
Women may underplay symptoms because of social conditioning, Dr Coopes said. But they may also be assumed to overstate pain or symptoms, while males underplay them.
Ms Lea said that as a dancer, she accepted constant pain and developed a high tolerance.
She saw a doctor to discuss fertility, and when she described her pelvic pain to him, "he was a bit shocked".
"I just thought it was all part of the aging body," Ms Lea said.
There are even more explicit forms of medical misogyny, Dr Coopes said.
Ischaemic, or coronary, heart disease is the second leading cause of death for Australian women, while women are more likely to die from cardiac arrhythmias than men, not-for-profit organisation Her Heart says.
However, the common signs of a heart attack in a biological female are considered "atypical".
People in male bodies may sweat, have chest pain or tightness, heart burn, nausea or vomiting - these are considered "typical" signs of a heart attack.
Symptoms in females are more likely to include jaw pain, shortness of breath, backache, extreme fatigue and nausea, as well as heart tightness or discomfort.
"There's fairly robust established evidence that women do present what we call atypically, which actually just means they don't have heart attacks like men do," Dr Coopes said.
They also said there is a fundamental bias against female physiology in the medical system, because a lot of medical knowledge is based on research done on male physiology, Dr Coopes said.
"That extends to how drugs work, it extends to a poor understanding overall of female anatomy, particularly in the women's health and gynecological space," they said.
