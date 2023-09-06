The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 7, 1966

By Jess Hollingsworth
September 7 2023 - 12:00am
Times Past: September 7, 1966

Two people who were "married" to their jobs found time to marry each other, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1966.

