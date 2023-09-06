Times Past: September 7, 1966

Two people who were "married" to their jobs found time to marry each other, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1966.
Canberra TV personality Caroline Jones concluded a recorded talk on Channel 3 and hurried away.
Not long afterwards, as Mrs Caroline Hirsch, she was back to wind up the night's production of Studio Eleven. The newlywed Caroline said that she would be in as usual in the morning.
"I've got Canberra Magazine, my radio programme, to record".
Her husband, Theo Hirsch, was a Canberra architect employed by the Department of Works.
The couple arrived back from the registrar's office to a wedding breakfast, provided by ABC representative MrGraham Chisholm, in the Channel 3 television studio.
"We had planned to get married yesterday, but couldn't get all our papers set," Mrs Hirsch said.
Witnesses for the new married couple were Mr Jim Nelson and Mr John Tait, a cousin of the bride and a colleague of the groom.
Liberally sprinkled with confetti (also provided by Mr Chisholm) the bride and groom said they had no plans for a honeymoon.
Both were too busy, they said.
